Edgybees Wins Multiple AFWERX Contracts to Enhance US Air Force Situational Awareness

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Edgybees, the leading provider of collaborative visual intelligence technology, announced that it has been awarded multiple contracts by AFWERX, an innovation program within the US Air Force, to provide its innovative computer vision technology to the US Air Force in the form of its augmented reality (AR) software solution, Argus, to bolster situational awareness in complex operational scenarios.

Among the contracts awarded is the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase-2 contract, a competitive awards-based program that enables small businesses to explore their technological potential within the defense sector and beyond.

"We look forward to taking strides together with AFWERX to seamlessly integrate Edgybees' visual intelligence technology into the defense ecosystem," said Adam Kaplan, CEO and co-founder of Edgybees. "Leveraging our augmented reality software platform, the US Air Force will be able to demystify on-the-ground realities, creating more precise decision-making in training and operations."

Edgybees' Argus solution will provide commanders detailed insight into operational environments by augmenting live video footage with layers of precise, real-time, geospatial information. Edgybees' solution will facilitate unprecedented situational awareness, efficient planning and clear communication for teams on the ground and in the air.

Edgybees is the leader in real-time collaborative Visual Intelligence Technology™, augmenting any live video feed with precise geo-information layers from any human input or other data sources to create a detailed and contextualized understanding of any operational environment.

The company's Argus solution enables teams in any sector -- from military and public safety, to broadcast, automotive and industrial -- to collaborate more effectively and intelligently in complex environments.

Founded in 2017, Edgybees is headquartered in Washington D.C. and has raised $6.4M to date. For more information, visit https://edgybees.com/.

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The ultimate aim is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force. AFWERX enables thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation across the Air Force. They do this through an innovation approach that combines startup urgency with the largest pool of motivated talent in the world to uncover opportunities to improve Air Force capabilities, connect and engage the right stakeholders, and facilitate outcomes.

