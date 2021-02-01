edHelper Celebrates Teachers by Hosting a Massive Giveaway With the Chance for K-6 Educators to Win More Than 200 Prizes

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Educators have always had a difficult—albeit rewarding—job, but the pandemic has made that job even more challenging. Many educators have had to figure out effective ways to translate lesson plans online; some are taking on new tasks and unfamiliar roles, while others are putting their lives on the line to educate students in person. Teaching can sometimes feel like a thankless job, but it has felt that way even more so over the past year as educators have continued to do their jobs during the worst pandemic the world has seen in the last century.

Thank you Teachers Giveaway - Loving Teachers in February! Tweet this K-6 Teacher Giveaways from edHelper

Our teachers deserve appreciation for all they do. edHelper is showing its appreciation with a giveaway that includes more than 200 prizes for educators teaching kindergarten through grade six.

Five winners will receive a $599 gift certificate from Amazon. Another 200 winners will receive a huge box filled with school supplies shipped directly from a leading school supply company. Additionally, their schools will receive complete access to edHelper with a complimentary school license so all educators in the building can utilize edHelper's worksheets, online practice activities, and math games.

Freebies are also being provided to all educators as part of the giveaway. February math challenge workbooks can be downloaded without having to log in; edHelper's math app, Let's Play School, can be downloaded for free or played online; and no-cost PDF printables can be downloaded so both students and educators can keep track of their progress.

As an educational resource provider for more than twenty years, edHelper has offered educators and parents resources in math, language arts, and reading with free and affordable workbooks, worksheets, and activities targeting students in preschool through high school. To learn more about the giveaway or to enter, visit https://www.edhelper.com/teacher-education/K6-Teacher-Giveaways-and-FREEBIES-Thanking-Teachers-with-a-Teacher-Giveaway-to-Remember.htm

