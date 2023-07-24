EDI Express Now Services Inbound/Outbound From Texas

News provided by

EDI Express Inc.

24 Jul, 2023, 08:38 ET

GARDENA, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDI Express, a leading logistics and transportation solutions provider serving businesses across the U.S., is pleased to announce its expansion of services to and from Texas, offering faster and more efficient transportation solutions to customers in the region. Beginning May 1, 2023, EDI Express will be providing inbound and outbound services from Texas to California with a two-person sleeper team making the trip both ways.

Continue Reading
Beginning May 1, 2023, EDI Express will be providing inbound and outbound services from Texas to California with a two-person sleeper team making the trip both ways.
Beginning May 1, 2023, EDI Express will be providing inbound and outbound services from Texas to California with a two-person sleeper team making the trip both ways.
EDI Express's mission is to provide customers with superior service and value. With their new Texas offering, they are able to provide even more of the convenience and reliability that customers have come to expect and appreciate from the trucking company.
EDI Express's mission is to provide customers with superior service and value. With their new Texas offering, they are able to provide even more of the convenience and reliability that customers have come to expect and appreciate from the trucking company.

EDI Express's mission is to provide customers with superior service and value. With their new Texas offering, they are able to provide even more of the convenience and reliability that customers have come to expect and appreciate from the trucking company. Through training, technology, and a team of Herculean logistics professionals, EDI Express is able to deliver customers' freight quickly and securely so that their businesses can stay on the move.

The new EDI Express Texas location is equipped to handle all inbound and outbound transportation needs with a full range of shipping services, including expedited freight services, less than truckload, full truckload, and more. The company's services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer, with customized solutions that provide value and efficiency. EDI Express also offers its customers competitive pricing on this new lane to make transportation solutions convenient and affordable.

The two-person sleeper team used by EDI Express will provide customers with an expedited shipping solution that is both reliable and cost-effective. The two-person team will take turns driving, allowing for more direct routes and shorter transit times. EDI Express also offers customers the convenience of only having to deal with one company for their entire shipment, so there's no need to worry about multiple pickups or "break bulk" consolidation hubs. This enables fast transit times and a reduction in the number of times your shipment gets handled.

The new Texas service will also provide customers with competitive pricing for this new lane, making it an even more attractive option. With EDI Express, customers can rest assured knowing that their freight is in good hands as they get it to its destination. EDI Express's experienced team of logistics professionals will be there every step of the way, providing unparalleled customer service and support.

The expansion of EDI Express into Texas is part of the company's ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of its customers and providing superior transportation services. EDI Express is dedicated to creating efficient and cost-effective solutions that make it easier for companies to do business faster and smarter. When you need delivery services coast to coast, EDI Express is your best choice for reliable, secure transportation solutions.

Learn more about how EDI Express is redefining logistics and transportation solutions at www.ediexpressinc.com today.

About EDI Express

EDI Express is a leading logistics and transportation solutions provider, offering a full range of shipping services, including truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air freight, and ocean freight. The company has been providing transportation solutions for more than 25 years and is known for its exceptional customer service, reliable transportation solutions, and industry-leading technology. EDI Express is committed to providing the highest level of service to its customers and is dedicated to helping businesses succeed by providing value and efficiency through its transportation solutions. For more information, please visit www.ediexpressinc.com.

Media Contact:
Name:  Mark A. DeVera
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 800-365-0100

SOURCE EDI Express Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.