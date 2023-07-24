EDI Express Now Services Inbound/Outbound From Texas

GARDENA, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDI Express, a leading logistics and transportation solutions provider serving businesses across the U.S., is pleased to announce its expansion of services to and from Texas, offering faster and more efficient transportation solutions to customers in the region. Beginning May 1, 2023, EDI Express will be providing inbound and outbound services from Texas to California with a two-person sleeper team making the trip both ways.

Beginning May 1, 2023, EDI Express will be providing inbound and outbound services from Texas to California with a two-person sleeper team making the trip both ways.

EDI Express's mission is to provide customers with superior service and value. With their new Texas offering, they are able to provide even more of the convenience and reliability that customers have come to expect and appreciate from the trucking company. Through training, technology, and a team of Herculean logistics professionals, EDI Express is able to deliver customers' freight quickly and securely so that their businesses can stay on the move.

The new EDI Express Texas location is equipped to handle all inbound and outbound transportation needs with a full range of shipping services, including expedited freight services, less than truckload, full truckload, and more. The company's services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer, with customized solutions that provide value and efficiency. EDI Express also offers its customers competitive pricing on this new lane to make transportation solutions convenient and affordable.

The two-person sleeper team used by EDI Express will provide customers with an expedited shipping solution that is both reliable and cost-effective. The two-person team will take turns driving, allowing for more direct routes and shorter transit times. EDI Express also offers customers the convenience of only having to deal with one company for their entire shipment, so there's no need to worry about multiple pickups or "break bulk" consolidation hubs. This enables fast transit times and a reduction in the number of times your shipment gets handled.

The new Texas service will also provide customers with competitive pricing for this new lane, making it an even more attractive option. With EDI Express, customers can rest assured knowing that their freight is in good hands as they get it to its destination. EDI Express's experienced team of logistics professionals will be there every step of the way, providing unparalleled customer service and support.

The expansion of EDI Express into Texas is part of the company's ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of its customers and providing superior transportation services. EDI Express is dedicated to creating efficient and cost-effective solutions that make it easier for companies to do business faster and smarter. When you need delivery services coast to coast, EDI Express is your best choice for reliable, secure transportation solutions.

About EDI Express

EDI Express is a leading logistics and transportation solutions provider, offering a full range of shipping services, including truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air freight, and ocean freight. The company has been providing transportation solutions for more than 25 years and is known for its exceptional customer service, reliable transportation solutions, and industry-leading technology. EDI Express is committed to providing the highest level of service to its customers and is dedicated to helping businesses succeed by providing value and efficiency through its transportation solutions. For more information, please visit www.ediexpressinc.com .

Media Contact:

Name: Mark A. DeVera

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 800-365-0100

SOURCE EDI Express Inc.