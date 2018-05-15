eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment

How eDiamond Works

Through the beta app, giving the virtual gift of an eDiamond becomes a way to solidify a relationship online, declare love or recommit to a long-term partner.

When eDiamond(s) is offered and accepted, neither person can give or receive an eDiamond from anyone else.

This commitment remains in effect until the relationship is ended.

This relationship is held in private between the two people. eDiamond does not publicly acknowledge the relationship status of the couple.

If a third person attempts to send an eDiamond to a person already in a relationship, he/she will be notified that the receiver cannot accept the eDiamond(s).

eDiamonds can be purchased via the website or on Android-based devices through the app.

Each eDiamond costs $1.00 USD .

The leadership and investment team behind eDiamond includes Mu along with prominent investors and technology leaders around the world. A successful entrepreneur and well-known personality in Chinese television and movies, Mu has a deep background in the technology and dating industries. He co-founded China's largest dating site, Baihe, and co-authored the China National Vocation Standards for Marriage & Family Counselors. Mu is joined in the eDiamond project by adviser David Wei (Global VP of Engineering at Facebook), blockchain investors Li Xiaolai and Xue Manzi, and Li Minguan (former VP of Baidu) and Patrick Dai (founder of Qtum).

"Social platforms and apps have changed the way people communicate and have relationships," added Mu. "As the technology continues to evolve, we believe eDiamonds and virtual gifts can be at the forefront of replacing expensive traditional gifts as a valuable way to acknowledge a committed relationship and protect it."

During the beta phase, eDiamonds will be available for purchase and gifting on Android-based devices or at ediamond.love. Other versions of the app are in development.

About eDiamond

eDiamond is the world's first cryptocurrency created for love and commitment. eDiamond was created by entrepreneur and actor Yan Mu, co-founder of China's largest dating site. eDiamond is a unique way to give a loved one a virtual gift and symbol of a committed relationship. For more information, visit eDiamond.love.

