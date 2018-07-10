Edible Arrangements® Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Arrangements® CEO Mike Rotondo today announced plans to relocate the company's corporate headquarters to Atlanta, GA. Edible will maintain a small office in Wallingford, CT, with approximately 20 people.

Edible opened an Atlanta office as a "second" headquarters in March 2018 to take advantage of the more centralized location, access to major transportation hubs and other resources for many of the services that were previously handled out of Wallingford, Conn. The company employs approximately 130 workers in Wallingford. The company aims to complete the relocation by the end of 2018.

"We are excited to make Atlanta the brand's home base as we build a best-in-class Support Center for our franchise owners," said Rotondo. "Edible's Wallingford, CT office is an important part of the brand's history and heritage, and we will always have a presence in the community. At the same time, the global marketplace is changing at a rapid pace and Atlanta is an attractive location to base much of the team needed to support the company's next phase of growth."

The company will issue a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) to the extent it is required by law.

The company's metro Atlanta office is in the Lakeside Commons buildings in Sandy Springs, GA. The space will serve as the base of operations for the company's franchise operations.

ABOUT EDIBLE

With more than 1,200 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible International, LLC is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements. Edible store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible Treats® line which features all-natural, fresh fruit smoothies, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, fresh fruit salads, parfaits, and treats. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, and more can be enjoyed at franchise locations worldwide. Gifts can be ordered online at edible.com or through any local Edible Arrangements® store.

