Edible Arrangements® Debuts Incredible Edibles® Product Line

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Arrangements®, the world's largest franchisor of fresh fruit arrangements and all-natural fruit snacks and dipped treats, has officially debuted a new Incredible Edibles® hemp-derived CBD product line. Initial products include smoothies and chocolate-dipped fruit.

The CBD products are produced for Edible Arrangements® using a plant-based solution created by Incredible Edibles®, a company which focuses on supplying CBD with traceability and authenticity from the hemp farm to the finished product.

"Consumers are showing an increasing demand for CBD products, and now is the perfect time for us to make our mark on this flourishing industry," said Tariq Farid, Founder and CEO of Edible Arrangements®. "We have always prided ourselves on our knack for innovation, and we continue to do so with the introduction of new menu innovations for fresh and healthy alternatives. In the case of Incredible Edibles® CBD products, the alternative we now offer is high-quality, traceable CBD, with a focus on 'Health, Not High'."

Farid launched the proprietary Incredible Edibles® brand earlier this year to help lead the CBD industry, which is projected to reach $20 billion by 2024, in ensuring the quality and purity of what is offered to consumers.

Dallas-Fort Worth was the first market to offer the new hemp-based CBD products across 25 participating DFW locations with projections for in-store purchase at 200 more locations nationally by the end of the year.

More information about Edible Arrangements® and Incredible Edibles® CBD products is available at https://www.ediblearrangements.com/edibles/.

ABOUT EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS®

With more than 1,000 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible Arrangements®, LLC is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements and chocolate covered fruit boxes. Edible® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features chocolate Dipped Fruit™ and all-natural, fresh fruit salads among other treats, including Froyo Fruit Blends™, cookies and cheesecakes available at limited locations. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 500" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible® fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, can be ordered online at edible.com or through any local Edible® store.

Edible® has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible® please visit ediblefranchise.com.

