Edible Arrangements® Introduces "Love on Fire" Box - Literally The Hottest Gift This Valentine's Day

Ghost peppers are over 100 times hotter than a jalapeno and trigger your brain to release endorphins and dopamine. Combined, these chemicals create a euphoria similar to falling in love. Just in case "Love on Fire" is a little too hot to handle, Edible Arrangements® also offers a less hot, but still spicy "Burning Love Bouquet" featuring semisweet-dipped strawberries topped with spicy chipotle chili flakes alongside pineapple hearts and plump, juicy grapes.

"With Valentine's Day being one of our most popular holidays, we wanted to kick it up a notch this year with our 'Love on Fire' box," says Scott Wakeman Executive VP of Marketing at Edible Arrangements®, "We're excited to bring together the spiciness of the ghost pepper alongside the sweetness of our fresh fruit to create a unique twist and give our customers a truly HOT gift this Valentine's Day."

In addition to the "Love on Fire" box, Edible Arrangements® offers a variety of Valentine's Day gifts for fruit lovers including love-themed fruit arrangements and boxes and platters of chocolate-dipped fruit. For more information and availability call your nearest Edible Arrangements® store or visit https://www.ediblearrangements.com.

With more than 1,000 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible Arrangements®, LLC is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements and chocolate covered fruit boxes. Edible® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features chocolate Dipped Fruit™ and all-natural, fresh fruit salads among other treats, including Froyo Fruit Blends™, cookies and cheesecakes available at limited locations. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 500" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible® fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, can be ordered online at edible.com or through any local Edible® store.

