Edible Arrangements Selects T3 to Bring Fresh Thinking to Transform its Customer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T3, the Austin-based innovation agency, has been selected by Edible Arrangements to optimize and reimagine the brand's customer experience across all touch points to support more than 1,200 locations.

Edible is known for its handcrafted fruit arrangements, gourmet chocolate-dipped fruit boxes and wide array of party platters. Edible gifts and treats are made fresh by a Fruit Expert® for store pickup or delivery.

T3 will be studying the needs and behaviors of Edible's customers in their lives and across the brand's store and digital experiences as well as helping optimize and reimagine those experiences. The agency will be handling customer research and data analysis to see how customers engage with the brand on its website, app, in-store and through social media.

"Edible is known for creating 'WOW' moments for our customers and pushing innovation across our products and experiences," said Jill Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer at Edible. "As we approach our 20th anniversary, we recognize that our guests' needs are constantly changing and wanted to reimagine what's next for those customers and the Edible brand."

T3 President Ben Gaddis explained that Edible's vision to enhance its customer experience was a perfect match for the agency's growing food and restaurant practice and its focus on designing useful, customer-first brand experiences.

"From our own experience, we know that the arrival of an Edible arrangement is a big moment, whether it arrives at home or is the centerpiece of a corporate event," Gaddis said. "It's amazing to work with a brand who puts a focus on the word 'WOW.' Our job is to translate that into useful experiences that create 'WOW' wherever and whenever customers engage with the Edible brand."

ABOUT T3

T3 helps clients build Useful Brands™. It is one of the largest independent agencies in the country with offices nationwide. Ranked alongside the world's top innovation agencies, T3 works with Allstate, UPS, 7-Eleven, Capital One, Pizza Hut, FOCUS Brands (Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, McAlister's Deli, Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky's), Edible Arrangements and other clients.

ABOUT EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

At Edible®, the brand's passion, heritage, and future are rooted in helping people all over the world celebrate life's most special moments with a gift or treat that's carefully crafted to WOW. Whether a birthday, work milestone, get-together with friends and family, or just because, Edible's assortment of freshly made gifts are designed to create spontaneous moments of goodness. Each gift and grab-and-go Edible® Treats is made fresh at one of 1,200+ independently owned franchise locations.

