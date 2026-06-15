The new mobile platform and updated loyalty program bring personalized gifting, exclusive perks and seamless repeat ordering together in one place

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Arrangements® (Edible), the innovative e-commerce retail hub and modern gifting destination under the Edible Brands® portfolio, today announced the launch of its redesigned mobile app and reimagined Edible Rewards™ program, introducing a more personalized, seamless and rewarding way for customers to celebrate every occasion.

Edible Arrangements® Unveils All-New Mobile App and Reimagined Edible Rewards™ Program

Available on iOS and Android, the all-new Edible app was redesigned to make gifting easier and more intuitive from discovery to checkout. Featuring personalized tools like gift reminders, tailored recommendations, saved addresses and quick reorder functionality, the experience helps customers celebrate every meaningful moment while simplifying the gifting process from start to finish.

Alongside the app update, Edible is launching a new rewards program featuring four membership tiers that give customers access to more benefits the more they shop. Existing members' points and rewards will automatically transfer into the new program experience. Customers can earn points on every order and redeem points for discounts, free treats and app-exclusive perks. The rewards program also includes welcome offers, birthday perks and personalized savings designed to make every gifting occasion more rewarding.

"People want gifting to feel easy, thoughtful and personalized - especially in a world where everyone is juggling so much," said Somia Farid Silber, chief executive officer of Edible Brands. "With the new app and Edible Rewards program, we wanted to create an experience that helps customers remember important moments, discover the right gift faster and feel rewarded every time they come back to us. It's all part of continuing to evolve the brand in ways that better fit how people celebrate today."

Customers can download the Edible app and enroll in Edible Rewards to begin earning points, receive a welcome reward and unlock exclusive app-only offers and perks. To browse Edible's full collection of gifting options and learn more about Edible Rewards, visit edible.com.

About Edible Brands®

Atlanta-based Edible Brands® acquires, develops and manages a world-class portfolio of consumer brands renowned in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. Edible Brands has skillfully integrated an innovative e-commerce platform with a robust network of locally owned stores worldwide to meet consumers where they are. Edible Brands' growing portfolio includes Edible Arrangements®, edibles.com®, and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean. For more information, visit ediblebrands.com.

SOURCE Edible Brands