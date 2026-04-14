New collection launches alongside gifting concierge designed to make celebrating Mom effortless

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Arrangements®, an innovative e-commerce retail hub and modern gifting destination under the Edible Brands® portfolio, is making Mother's Day more joyful – and more effortless – than ever with the launch of its 2026 Mother's Day collection, now available online and in stores. Designed to simplify and elevate gifting, the collection brings together fresh fruit, premium florals, indulgent desserts and non-alcoholic beverages, reinforcing Edible as the go-to partner for thoughtful, high-quality gifts for every occasion.

Edible Arrangements® Celebrates Mother’s Day with All-In-One Gifting Collection and New Brand Campaign

At the center of this year's collection are standout offerings including the Bloom & Berry Gift Box, a layered design featuring chocolate-dipped strawberries tucked inside a hat box with fresh blooms on top, alongside the debut of Cipriani Bellini Zero, a non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, and the return of the customer-favorite Artist Collection, featuring a limited-edition floral keepsake print across Edible's containers, vases and platters.

Edible is introducing a new brand campaign to support the launch, "We Can Arrange That," developed in partnership with creative agency Funday. Rooted in the insight that Mother's Day can often feel high-pressure, the campaign positions Edible as a trusted partner that removes the stress and delivers with confidence.

Bringing the campaign to life is Eddie, a brand persona who serves as a gifting concierge for today's consumer. Eddie is the person customers can turn to when they want to get it right, offering guidance, inspiration and seamless solutions for every occasion. Set within Edible's imaginative "Occasion Station," Eddie brings to life the brand's promise: whether it's a last-minute save or a thoughtfully planned surprise, Edible delivers with confidence, care and creativity and helps customers show up for Mom in a meaningful way.

Edible's fruit arrangements, flowers, platters and boards, baked goods and bundles are perfect for celebrations year-round – from birthdays and graduations to summer get-togethers and just-because moments that deserve something sweet.

To learn more and see the full Mother's Day collection, visit edible.com.

About Edible Brands®

Atlanta-based Edible Brands® acquires, develops and manages a world-class portfolio of consumer brands renowned in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. Edible Brands has skillfully integrated an innovative e-commerce platform with a robust network of locally owned stores worldwide to meet consumers where they are. Edible Brands' growing portfolio includes Edible Arrangements®, edibles.com®, and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean. For more information, visit ediblebrands.com.

SOURCE Edible Brands