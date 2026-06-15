The brand's first-ever shrimp offering debuts this summer with a bright, citrus-forward flavor profile

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rōti Modern Mediterranean® (Rōti), the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant concept part of Edible Brands®, today announced the launch of its Citrus Grilled Shrimp menu — marking the chain's first shrimp menu items and a significant expansion of its protein options. The limited-time menu is available across bowl, salad, wrap, and pita formats at all U.S. Rōti locations. Alongside the menu, Rōti is introducing new beverages, giving guests more ways to round out their meal with fresh, seasonal flavors.

Rōti Modern Mediterranean® Expands Its Protein Lineup with New Citrus Grilled Shrimp Menu

The Citrus Grilled Shrimp menu is the first conceived and developed by Chef Courtney Bufford-Hughes, Edible Brands' Director of Culinary Innovation, who joined the company in early 2026. It also represents a deliberate evolution in Rōti's menu strategy — diversifying its proteins with a chef-driven point of view rooted in seasonal ingredients.

"Shrimp is a natural fit for Mediterranean flavors, and it was important for me to build a menu that felt vibrant and bright while honoring the bold, layered complexity Rōti is known for," said Chef Courtney Bufford-Hughes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Edible Brands. "The citrus marinade and herb vinaigrette bring a brightness that complements shrimp beautifully, and when you add roasted vegetables and sumac tomatoes, you get this dish that's just as colorful as it is fresh — which feels exactly right for summer."

The Citrus Grilled Shrimp menu includes:

Citrus Grilled Shrimp Bowl : Tender citrus grilled shrimp served over golden saffron rice with lightly roasted zucchini, yellow squash, and sweet red bell peppers, crisp cucumbers, sumac tomatoes, and feta. Finished with creamy garlic sauce, bright citrus herb vinaigrette, and Rōti's signature spice.

: Tender citrus grilled shrimp served over golden saffron rice with lightly roasted zucchini, yellow squash, and sweet red bell peppers, crisp cucumbers, sumac tomatoes, and feta. Finished with creamy garlic sauce, bright citrus herb vinaigrette, and Rōti's signature spice. Citrus Grilled Shrimp Salad : Bright citrus grilled shrimp paired with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, and sweet red bell peppers over a bed of spring mix with crisp cucumbers, sumac tomatoes, and feta. Dressed with a citrus herb vinaigrette and finished with Rōti's signature spice for a fresh Mediterranean bite.

: Bright citrus grilled shrimp paired with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, and sweet red bell peppers over a bed of spring mix with crisp cucumbers, sumac tomatoes, and feta. Dressed with a citrus herb vinaigrette and finished with Rōti's signature spice for a fresh Mediterranean bite. Citrus Grilled Shrimp Wrap : Tender citrus grilled shrimp layered with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, sweet red bell peppers, spring mix, Persian cucumbers, and feta. Finished with a creamy Mediterranean yogurt dip, citrus herb vinaigrette, and Rōti's signature spice, all wrapped in warm laffa bread.

: Tender citrus grilled shrimp layered with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, sweet red bell peppers, spring mix, Persian cucumbers, and feta. Finished with a creamy Mediterranean yogurt dip, citrus herb vinaigrette, and Rōti's signature spice, all wrapped in warm laffa bread. Citrus Grilled Shrimp Pita: Tender citrus grilled shrimp paired with roasted zucchini, yellow squash, and sweet red bell peppers, layered with spring mix, crisp cucumbers, and feta. Finished with a creamy Mediterranean yogurt dip, bright citrus herb vinaigrette, and Rōti's signature spice inside warm pita bread.

Rōti's new beverages are crafted to complement the bright flavors of the Citrus Grilled Shrimp menu: a Strawberry Hibiscus Tea, Mango Lime Tea, Classic Lemonade, and Black Tea.

The Citrus Grilled Shrimp menu is now available at all U.S. restaurants and delivery-first kitchens, and will launch in the UK on June 22. Customers can learn more and place orders in restaurants, through the Rōti app, or online at roti.com.

About Rōti Modern Mediterranean

Rōti Modern Mediterranean is a fast-casual restaurant concept known for customizable bowls, salads and wraps made with bold Mediterranean flavors, spices and fresh, vibrant ingredients. Founded in 2006 in Chicago and acquired by Edible Brands in 2025, Rōti is growing through a flexible model that includes traditional restaurants, digital ordering, delivery-first kitchens and catering. The brand focuses on making high-quality, flavor-forward food more accessible across markets while delivering a modern, guest-driven experience. Rōti is part of Atlanta-based Edible Brands, whose portfolio also includes Edible Arrangements® and edibles.com®. Learn more at roti.com.

About Edible Brands®

Atlanta-based Edible Brands® acquires, develops and manages a world-class portfolio of consumer brands renowned in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. Edible Brands has skillfully integrated an innovative e-commerce platform with a robust network of locally owned stores worldwide to meet consumers where they are. Edible Brands' growing portfolio includes Edible Arrangements®, edibles.com®, and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean. For more information, visit ediblebrands.com.

SOURCE Edible Brands