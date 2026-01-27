Edible Brands Appoints Angela Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran Brand Leader to Oversee Marketing and Drive Innovation across Growing Portfolio, including Edible Arrangements® and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Brands® , a purpose-led portfolio company uniting food, wellness, and celebration brands designed to enrich everyday life, announced that Angela Johnson has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to Chief Executive Officer Somia Farid Silber.

Johnson brings nearly 25 years of experience across marketing, retail, strategy and innovation, with deep expertise in franchise-driven and consumer-facing businesses.

Prior to joining Edible Brands, Johnson served as Vice President of Marketing at Krystal Restaurants, LLC, where she played a key role in strengthening the brand's growth strategy and modernizing its customer experience. She led the launch of third-party delivery and online ordering, expanding access and convenience while driving growth. Johnson also partnered closely with operations and R&D to advance menu innovation, helping deliver a double-digit comparable sales increase following the successful introduction of the Hangover Krystal.

Since joining Edible Brands in 2021, Johnson has served as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, where she helped shape the company's strategic trajectory through category expansion, product innovation and the development of new offerings that reflect evolving consumer needs. In her expanded role as CMO, Johnson will oversee marketing and product innovation across the Edible Brands portfolio, including Edible Arrangements® and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean . She will bring marketing and innovation together to drive growth, with a continued focus on strong retail and restaurant execution across the portfolio and support of locally owned franchise partners.

"Angela has been instrumental in shaping how we think about growth, innovation and relevance across our brands," said Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands. "She brings a rare ability to connect strategy, product innovation and brand storytelling in a way that delivers real impact. This expanded role reflects both her proven leadership and our confidence in her ability to bring marketing and innovation together to support continued growth."

"As Edible Brands continues to expand across celebration, nourishment and wellness, this role creates an opportunity to more closely connect brand storytelling with product innovation and execution," said Edible Brands Chief Marketing Officer Angela Johnson. "I'm excited to build on the strong foundation already in place and work alongside this team to create experiences that feel relevant, modern and meaningful for today's consumers."

Johnson will lead the role from Edible Brands' Atlanta headquarters, working closely with leaders across the portfolio to support the company's next phase of growth.

About Edible Brands®

Atlanta-based Edible Brands® acquires, develops and manages a world-class portfolio of consumer brands renowned in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. Edible Brands has skillfully integrated an innovative e-commerce platform with a robust network of locally owned stores worldwide to meet consumers where they are. Edible Brands' growing portfolio includes

Edible Arrangements® , edibles.com™ , and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean . For more information, visit ediblebrands.com

SOURCE Edible Brands, LLC