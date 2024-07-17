Edible Brands® Launches New Fresh Fruit Subscription Delivery Service for Today's Convenience-Oriented Consumer

Freshfruit.com to Offer Everyday Premium Whole Fruit Boxes Hand-Delivered to Customers and Flexible Subscription Tiers for Weekly or Monthly Deliveries

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Brands®, the parent company of Edible® (formerly Edible Arrangements®), an innovative retail brand and modern gifting destination, announced the launch of its latest endeavor: freshfruit.com. The new e-commerce brand boasts a subscription business model, providing a delicious way for consumers to receive premium whole fruits hand-delivered directly to their doorstep.

Freshfruit.com Logo

"Our customers have always trusted Edible for the finest quality fruit," says Somia Farid Silber, President of Edible Brands. "Freshfruit.com extends that commitment by offering consumers the same hand-selected fruits found in our signature arrangements, delivered fresh to their home on a schedule that fits their lifestyle."

Launching with four whole fruit boxes available to order online in regular and large sizes, freshfruit.com offers customers two convenient subscription options and a one-time purchase alternative to cater to individual needs. Customers can choose from:

Weekly deliveries (every seven days): Perfect for those who need a consistent supply of fresh fruit for the week

Monthly deliveries (every 28 days): A solution for those who enjoy fresh fruit but prefer less frequent deliveries

One-time purchase: Ideal for those looking to try the service or purchase fresh fruit in a pinch

"We noticed a growing demand for easy access to high-quality fresh fruit. Freshfruit.com is our response to that need," says Erica Randerson, Vice President of E-commerce at Edible Brands. "We're confident freshfruit.com will be a welcome addition for busy individuals and families looking to keep their homes stocked with quality produce without making yet another trip to the grocery store."

Each box is packed with a curated selection of popular, everyday whole fruits like bananas, oranges, pineapples, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes and blueberries—with seasonal fruit options launching soon. For those seeking an extra nutritional boost, select boxes will also include kale.

For local delivery, freshfruit.com will tap Edible's Fresh Fruit Experts and vast retail footprint to hand-deliver whole fruit boxes to nearly 80% of U.S. households. Visit freshfruit.com for more information.

About Edible Brands

Founded in 1999, Edible® has revolutionized the gifting industry, uniquely leveraging the synergistic power of an innovative e-commerce hub and locally owned brick-and-mortar locations across the globe. Edible's platform seamlessly blends the convenience of online shopping with a vast retail footprint that services over 80% of U.S. households within an hour. Expanding beyond its iconic fruit arrangements, Edible has a range of offerings, including delectable dessert boards, cookies, brownies, cakes, farm-fresh flowers and more – perfect for every celebratory occasion and any treat-yourself moment. For more information, visit edible.com.

Media Contact: Allyson Toolan, [email protected]

