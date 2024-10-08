Edible Brands® Names Somia Farid Silber as Successor to Tariq Farid as Chief Executive Officer

Silber Ascends to New Role Following a Transformative Tenure with the Company

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Brands®, the parent company of Edible Arrangements® (known today as Edible®), an innovative e-commerce retail hub and modern gifting destination, announces the appointment of Somia Farid Silber as its new chief executive officer (CEO), replacing founder and longtime leader Tariq Farid.

Silber, who previously served as president of Edible Brands for the last two years, will continue redefining Edible as a top-tier hybrid retail experience, integrating Edible's e-commerce capabilities with its extensive franchise network. In her new role, Silber will oversee initiatives that target the next generation of consumers and grow Edible's market presence through new product offerings and the launch of Edible's new retail locations.

"As we move into Edible's next chapter, my focus is on strengthening the connection between our digital and brick-and-mortar properties to enhance the customer experience," said Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands. "With more than 25 years of established success and operational expertise, Edible is well-positioned to expand our market presence while continuing to deliver customizable and experience-driven gifts that our current customers and future generations crave."

During her tenure as president, Silber built a robust executive team and a powerful C-suite of leaders in the company's new headquarters in Atlanta, helping to develop a new brand identity across digital and physical retail locations. Silber spearheaded the development of Edible's Next Gen retail stores, which are under construction in multiple markets and will offer a hands-on and elevated gifting experience.

She also led the expansion of Edible's e-commerce footprint, launching a one-hour delivery guarantee, facilitating a partnership with third-party delivery services like DoorDash and UberEats and launching FreshFruit.com™, a subscription-model platform that delivers premium whole fruits directly to consumers. Silber strategically explored new revenue channels, harnessing opportunities in emerging categories such as floral offerings, dessert boards and wellness products. In addition to enhancing the growth of Edible, Silber will also continue to innovate Edible Brands' subsidiaries, including Netsolace®, BerryDirect® and FreshFruit.com.

Silber has also demonstrated a commitment to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs. She actively supports young talent through her involvement with Babson College, serving on its Board of Trustees and helping launch the Tariq Farid Franchise Institute, which educates students on franchising and entrepreneurship. In the Atlanta business community, she supports high-impact entrepreneurs across the Southeast US through her role on the advisory board of Endeavor Atlanta.

"Somia's varied experience and leadership in diverse roles within the company, particularly her achievements as president, have strengthened Edible's business and positioned the brand for continued growth in its exciting new chapter," said Tariq Farid, who will now be partner and CEO of BroadPeak Capital Group, a private investment firm and parent company of Edible Brands® as well as its subsidiaries. BroadPeak will be focused on making direct investments across a variety of industries, including franchising, restaurants, software, business services and real estate.

Since joining Edible full-time in 2016, Silber has served in senior leadership roles across different departments, including vice president of e-commerce and vice president/general manager of Netsolace, Edible Brands' homegrown technology provider. In 2024, Titan 100 recognized Silber as one of Georgia's top 100 C-level executives. She was also named a top retail professional under 40 by Retail TouchPoints and Design: Retail. Silber holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Babson College.

