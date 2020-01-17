Edible Brands® Promotes Cheikh Mboup to President

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Brands®, the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of fresh fruit arrangements and all-natural fruit snacks and dipped treats, has expanded Chief Operating Officer Cheikh Mboup's role to include that of President, effective immediately.

In this expanded role, Mboup will oversee the final stages of Edible's evolution beyond gifting and arrangements into a true QSR destination featuring an expanded menu of wholesome offerings, gifts and treats.

"During his tenure at Edible, Cheikh has influenced almost every area of operations, real estate, construction and more," Founder and CEO Tariq Farid said in making the announcement. "His depth of experience and knowledge of our network will be critical in guiding our amazing franchisees through this evolution and helping them expand Edible's presence within their local communities."

Among his top priorities as President and COO of Edible, Mboup will focus on implementing the expanded Edible menu across the system as well as the rollout of a new Edible store prototype, with a flagship location expected this year.

Prior to his new role, Mboup served several years as vice president of operations, construction and real estate for Edible. Before that, he was head of operations for the Edible network in the United States.

He first joined Edible after a long career developing, growing and overseeing his own multi-unit restaurant organization across the Northeast U.S.

"We are more than arrangements, and our menu already reflects that. We are also more than e-commerce and our brick and mortar strength already reflects that," Mboup said. "My focus will be on helping franchisees take advantage of the full Edible experience to capture more market share as we advance beyond gifting by offering a growing variety of wholesome foods for immediate consumption both on and off premises."

Today, the Edible® brand has expanded to include Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, all-natural, fresh fruit salads and other Edible® Treats. In addition, the organization recently announced a partnership with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to begin offering its gourmet premium chocolates. Edible also has debuted a new Incredible Edibles® hemp-derived CBD product line that includes smoothies and chocolate-dipped fruit at select locations.

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,100 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™ and fresh fruit smoothies can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

