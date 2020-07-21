Edible® Celebrates Record-Breaking First Half of 2020

ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of fresh fruit arrangements and all-natural fruit snacks and dipped treats, today announced a record-breaking performance across the organization for the first six months of 2020. Over the course of the first half of this year, Edible sales were up 18% in total, with U.S. company sales since April 1 up 70% as the brand continues picking up steam.

Edible Brands President and COO Cheikh Mboup credits the impressive results to the company's commitment to being a trusted and comforting brand in times of need, as conveyed by the brand's evolution to meet changing business demands of a loyal worldwide customer base at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Across all industries, this year has presented its fair share of obstacles due to the coronavirus," Mboup acknowledged. "As the crisis began to unfold, we focused on doing what we could as a QSR to support society as a whole. We pivoted our business in many ways so we could serve communities, families and friends in ways like never before in our 20-plus years, and we are grateful those efforts paid off."

Highlights of achievements across the Edible network from January – June of 2020 included:

the launch of whole fruit and produce boxes, free delivery and curbside pickup initiatives to serve customers at-large during the pandemic;

best April sales in company history, up 38% YOY;

best single sales month in company history in May, up 45% YOY;

an all-time high Mother's Day with more than 700,000 orders fulfilled;

best June sales in company history, up 55% YOY;

the launch of the Manage-to-Own Program that will award existing Edible stores to select candidates who otherwise could not afford to open a franchise.

"Our collective accomplishments so far this year directly reflect the hard work and dedication of our franchise partners, the dependability of our vendors and a support team at headquarters that embraced every challenge to move our organization forward," Mboup added. "For the remainder of 2020 and beyond, we will continue to champion the perseverance of small business, customer service and community support at every opportunity."

Edible forecasts more franchise expansion in 2020 through traditional channels as well as through the Manage-to-Own program as sales continue to shine and demand for more stores grows.

People interested in applying to the Edible Manage-to-Own program can submit their resume to the Edible franchise team at [email protected]. For more on Edible's franchise opportunities, visit ediblefranchise.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,100 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

