Edible® crowns Lamorne Morris as America's Sweetest Man Alive

"We want to shine a light on kindness and being sweet at a time when sweetness is in short supply," said Somia Farid Silber, vice president of e-commerce for Edible. "We think Lamorne represents the humility and goodness that lift up others during difficult times and in daily life."

It's the little day-to-day gestures that make a difference in people's lives, according to Silber. Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 1,000 Edible locations worldwide.

Edible's iconic "Be Sweet Today" campaign is intended to incite random acts of kindness through everyday gifting. In fact, 10% of the proceeds from sales of Edible's Sweetest Platter Alive and Sweetest Bouquet Alive will benefit Random Acts , a 501c3 nonprofit organization that funds acts of kindness in communities around the world.

Best known for his portrayal of beloved character Winston Bishop on "New Girl," Morris seeks to enlighten through laughter, no matter how heavy or serious the subject matter.

"I'm truly honored to be named Edible's Sweetest Man Alive," said Morris. "I believe the best way to brighten someone's day is to be kind and do something out of the ordinary to show that—even if it's just an ordinary day. I'm grateful to my grandmother and my mother who taught me to be sweet, to be available for my friends and to tell them I love them."

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with over 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com . Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

