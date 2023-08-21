Edible Flakes Market Landscape: Sales Projections, Distribution Channels, and Competition

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edible Flakes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global edible flakes market, focusing on regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It presents recent, current, and future sales projections for various types of edible flakes, including corn, oat, and wheat, as well as other related products. The analysis encompasses sales data from 2014 to 2030, outlining annual sales figures and percentage CAGR. Distribution channels, such as offline and online, are also evaluated for their impact on sales.

The report further highlights key competitors in each region and assesses their market presence, categorizing it as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Overall, the analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the edible flakes market landscape across different geographic regions, facilitating insights into sales trends, distribution channels, and competitive dynamics.



Global Edible Flakes Market to Reach $34.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Edible Flakes estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oat segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Edible Flakes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

