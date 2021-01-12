Edible Garden® Announces Acquisition Of Piqua, OH Greenhouse And Facility

The new Piqua, OH facility will increase Edible Garden's growing capacity to meet mid-western produce demand. Tweet this

The Piqua, OH facility will increase Edible Garden's growing capacity with the introduction of the company's sustainability mandate, GreenThumb™ software technology and packaging innovation. The facility will go through an extensive renovation to accommodate Edible Garden's advanced processes and stringent food safety protocols. The company expects this acquisition will bring dozens of indoor farming and horticultural jobs to the area.

The new facility is intended to accompany its Flagship Greenhouse in Belvidere, NJ, and partner farms the company contracts nationwide through a cooperative franchise farming model.

Edible Garden produce includes USDA-Certified Organic Premium Fresh Cut Herbs, Hydro Fresh Basil, Organic 4" Living Herbs, and Premium Organic Living & Cut Lettuces that are currently available at major retailers including Meijer, Walmart, Kroger, Wakefern/ShopRite, Hannaford, Target, Sweetgreen, Weis, Hmart, among many others.

Edible Garden recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign via crowd investment platform Republic to help fund the commercialization of advanced environmentally controlled greenhouses. More about the campaign is here:

https://republic.co/edible-garden

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden®, Inc., is a privately held, leader in locally grown organic produce and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farms. Edible Garden is leading the agriculture technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging and patented self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers throughout the U.S. Its GreenThumb™ farming technology optimizes every aspect of growing lettuce and herbs indoors while reducing pollution generating food miles. When it comes to plant-based and advanced nutrition, Edible Garden delivers an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands, respectively.

For more information, please visit www.ediblegarden.com

SOURCE Edible Garden

