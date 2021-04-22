EDIBLE GARDEN EXPANDS ZERO-WASTE INSPIRED MANDATE FOR EARTH DAY Tweet this

Headquartered in Belvidere, NJ, Edible Garden partners with a network of advanced regional greenhouse growers across the US to consistently and sustainably produce USDA-certified organic, non-GMO vegetables and herbs for dozens of retail partners, including Wakefern/ShopRite, Meijer, Walmart, Target, Hannaford, and Kroger. High-quality Edible Garden branded products include living and cut organic greens, salad mixes and herbs.

True to its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, Edible Garden relies on a technology-driven "local production for local consumption" model to significantly reduce food miles, food waste and the resulting impact on global warming. Its efforts recently earned Edible Garden a place on the FoodTech500, the world's first list recognizing leading enterprises at the intersection of food, technology and sustainability compiled by Forward Fooding.

Edible Garden also has pioneered eco-friendly packaging innovations that reduce environmental impact while keeping greens fresh. These include patented self-watering displays that extend shelf life and cut waste, recyclable bags with oxygen transmission technology that prevents spoilage, and biodegradable sugar cane-based herb sleeves.

"The agriculture industry is historically known for its high carbon footprint. This fact alone elevates the importance of finding ways to support sustainable practices, offset emissions, and positively impact the environment," says Kras. "We have state-of-the-art greenhouses all over the country using the latest sustainable practices to provide local supermarkets with verified fresh and organic produce within 24 hours. Our newly stated goals to increase our commitment to zero waste even further are simply a logical extension of the 'every day is Earth Day' philosophy that drives us."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden® Ag, Inc., is a privately held leader in locally grown organic produce and herbs backed by a network of Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farms, cutting-edge agriculture technology, safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging and patented self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, NJ, and in partnership with growers throughout the U.S. Its proprietary farming technology optimizes every aspect of growing lettuce and herbs indoors while reducing pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden also delivers an accessible line of plant-based and advanced nutrition products under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

SOURCE Edible Garden, Ag, Incorporated