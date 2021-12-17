Edible Insects Market Size to Register USD 3.13 bn Growth | Technavio

The edible insects market is expected to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.55% during this period.

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Darling Ingredients Inc. - The company offers edible insect products such as Envirobug, Envirooil, Enviromeal, EnviroFrass, and many more.

Deli Bugs Ltd. - The company offers edible insect products such as freeze-dried insects, insect powder, candy and snacks, and many more.

Enterra Corp. - The company offers a wide range of edible insect products such as EnterraGrubs, EnterraProtein, EnterraOil, and many more.

ENTOBEL HOLDING PTE. LTD. - The company offers a wide range of edible insect products such as H-Meal, H-Oil, H-Ferti.

Entomo Farms - The company offers edible insect products such as cricket powder, frozen crickets, and roasted crickets.

Edible Insects Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Human Consumption



Animal Nutrition



Cosmetics And Pharmaceuticals

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

By application, the human consumption segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There are around 2,300 insect species fit for human consumption. Insects have been consumed for more than 7,000 years in many cultures. They are a good source of protein, fiber, good fats, and vital minerals. These factors make insects an exceptional food source.

By geography, the market is expected to be dominated by APAC. According to Technavio, the region will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Thailand, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the edible insects market in APAC. Market growth in APAC is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high food shortage and the tropical climate, which is suitable for edible insect rearing, will drive the growth of the edible insects market in APAC during the forecast period.

Edible Insects Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Thailand, UK, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Darling Ingredients Inc., Deli Bugs Ltd., Enterra Corp., ENTOBEL HOLDING PTE. LTD., Entomo Farms, Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd., Innovafeed, Insect Technology Group Holdings UK Ltd., Kreca Ento-Food BV, and Ynsect SAS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

