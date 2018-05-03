It's the first comprehensive marketing campaign in more than 18 months, and a bold statement for the award-winning brand to share products that are both gifts and treats.

Representation of this campaign will come to life through various channels beyond the traditional billboards as Edible will share watchible moments across multiple TV commercials, social media, on the radio, and in-store marketing materials. There are multiple versions of the TV commercials- an "Anthem" that captures how guests interact with the Edible® brand for everyday occasions, and a lovible animated commercial that focuses on giftible products. Rotating variations of the nationwide billboards will celebrate the goodness of Edible's ibles such as: <3ible, momible, dipible, and more. America will no doubt catch the Edible® brand excitement.

"For years we've been the Mother's Day go-to for festive and healthy fruit bouquets to celebrate mom. We're happy to continue on that path but this year, we're taking it to the next level," says Tariq Farid, founder and CEO of Edible International, LLC. "This campaign helps us bring our goal of spreading goodness through variations of the ibles we offer as we increase the variety of our treats. We are dipible, shareible, sipible, and so much more. I look forward to sharing that message with this campaign."

"The objective of our campaign is to re-establish an emotional connection with consumers," said Steve Thomas, Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy Edible®. "Our brand is emotional- fruit and chocolate make people happy. We know they celebrate major life events with us, now we want to give them options for smaller, more everyday events. Part of that is treating themselves too- which is why we are resourcing strongly against our smaller, treat products. We want to invite consumers everywhere to be our guest at our stores, try our products and come back often. A great experience awaits!"

Welcoming the first days of warm sunshine, Edible's on-the-goible is a fun way to celebrate summer with bite-size, chocolate-dipped apple or strawberry fruit cones. Guests will also find that Edible® products are shareible, offering brightly colored pineapple drip cakes (fresh pineapple dipped in real chocolate and decorated). We're shareible, helping to celebrate everyday victories with FruitFlowers® bouquets that come in brightly colored coffee mugs. Edible® products are even sipible with all-natural fresh fruit smoothies like strawberry pineapple banana and pineapple kale. Edible® products are both lovible and yumible!

The Edible® is Lovible campaign began on May 1 with a national billboard campaign and will run throughout the summer.

ABOUT EDIBLE INTERNATIONAL

With more than 1,200 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible International, LLC (Edible) is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements. Edible Arrangements® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features all-natural, fresh fruit smoothies, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, fresh fruit salads, parfaits, and treats. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, and more can be enjoyed at franchise locations worldwide. Gifts can be ordered online at edible.com, or through any local Edible® store.

