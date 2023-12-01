Edible Manhattan Breaks Boundaries with Holiday Issue Featuring Culinary It Girl, Romilly Newman, in an Unconventional Celebration of Festive Spirit

In a groundbreaking move, the Edible Brooklyn cover captures Newman enjoying a moment of relaxation with a joint—a subtle nod to the city's evolving cultural landscape and the intersection of culinary artistry and personal freedom.

"Romilly epitomizes the fusion of elegance and cutting-edge style, and we're delighted to feature her on our holiday cover," said Jennifer Solow, Editorial Director. "Our issues are an homage to the transformation of the city's food scene and mirror our publication's dedication to embracing the shifting social fabric of our city."

"I'm eternally grateful to Jennifer Solow and the Edible Manhattan team for giving me an outlet to launch the wild world that lives within my head onto paper. I see this as the beginning of many things, and I feel very fortunate we were able to run there together," says Romilly Newman.

In addition to the captivating cover feature, the Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn holiday issues also deliver a comprehensive roundup of New York's dynamic cannabis scene, offering readers a firsthand look at the entrepreneurs, innovators, and artisans shaping the industry.

Readers can find the holiday issue on Thursday, December 7. For more information and to subscribe, visit ediblemanhattan.com .

