Edible Manhattan Breaks Boundaries with Holiday Issue Featuring Culinary It Girl, Romilly Newman, in an Unconventional Celebration of Festive Spirit

News provided by

Edible Manhattan Group

01 Dec, 2023, 11:34 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn, the premier food culture magazines celebrating the diverse and vibrant culinary scene of New York City, are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated Holiday Issues, set for distribution on Thursday, December 7. Capping off their 2023 series spotlighting the rising young stars of the New York food scene, the Winter issues showcase the youthful spirit of the city featuring culinary It Girl, Romilly Newman, captured in an unapologetic moment of celebration and cultural expression.

In a groundbreaking move, the Edible Brooklyn cover captures Newman enjoying a moment of relaxation with a joint—a subtle nod to the city's evolving cultural landscape and the intersection of culinary artistry and personal freedom.

"Romilly epitomizes the fusion of elegance and cutting-edge style, and we're delighted to feature her on our holiday cover," said Jennifer Solow, Editorial Director. "Our issues are an homage to the transformation of the city's food scene and mirror our publication's dedication to embracing the shifting social fabric of our city."

"I'm eternally grateful to Jennifer Solow and the Edible Manhattan team for giving me an outlet to launch the wild world that lives within my head onto paper. I see this as the beginning of many things, and I feel very fortunate we were able to run there together," says Romilly Newman.

In addition to the captivating cover feature, the Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn holiday issues also deliver a comprehensive roundup of New York's dynamic cannabis scene, offering readers a firsthand look at the entrepreneurs, innovators, and artisans shaping the industry.

Readers can find the holiday issue on Thursday, December 7. For more information and to subscribe, visit ediblemanhattan.com.

About Edible Manhattan Group: Edible Manhattan Group publishes four widely read and respected titles in New York State. Edible Manhattan, Edible Brooklyn, Edible Westchester and Edible Hudson Valley are the leading publications dedicated to exploring the vibrant culinary culture of New York. With a focus on celebrating local artisans, chefs, entrepreneurs and visionaries, the group provides readers with a uniquely authentic and engaging perspective on the diverse experiences that define the heart of the city and the Hudson Valley.

For more information contact: [email protected]

To subscribe: https://www.ediblemanhattan.com/subscribe-to-edible-manhattan-magazine/

SOURCE Edible Manhattan Group

