Edible® Names Industry Veteran Mark Mele as Chief Development Officer

Mele Joins Edible's Growing Leadership Team Amid a Dynamic Brand Revitalization Ahead of its 25th Anniversary

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, a modern e-commerce gifting brand uniquely supported by nearly 1,000 locally owned retail locations globally, today announced the appointment of Mark Mele as Chief Development Officer (CDO). With nearly four decades of experience in franchise development, most recently with Paris Baguette, Mele is poised to drive store growth for Edible's new Next-Gen store concept.

Mark Mele, Chief Development Officer, Edible
As Edible prepares to welcome the next generation of gift-givers through its recently announced brand revitalization, Mele will leverage his deep understanding of franchise dynamics to enhance system quality and boost individual franchisees. His holistic approach to franchise management will lead the development of Edible's new and immersive in-person retail experience. With 350 U.S. territories available for franchising, Mele is expected to play a vital role in Edible's ongoing growth and success ahead of the brand's 25th anniversary.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our growing leadership team as we continue to innovate and strengthen our franchise network," said Somia Farid Silber, President of Edible. "With a proven track record of franchise growth under his belt, Mark's vision and leadership are exactly what Edible needs as we reimagine the brand for the next generation."

Mele is the newest executive hire for Edible, which last year appointed Silber as President. He will report directly to Silber and oversee a team of six. In this new role, Mele will lead franchise sales, real estate, construction, design and growth initiatives at Edible. His passion extends beyond franchise development into improving operations and providing personal franchisee support, proving he is a dynamic addition to the Edible team.

"I am eager to hit the ground running with the Edible team to contribute to its already impressive legacy," said Mele. "To succeed in 2024 and beyond, e-commerce franchises with a brick-and-mortar component must effectively respond to the evolving consumer expectations and market trends to maintain a competitive edge. I look forward to leveraging Edible's Next-Gen retail concept to boost franchise growth and differentiate from online-only competitors."

Mele will support the launch of the Next-Gen retail concept as part of Edible's dynamic brand relaunch, using creative in-store experiences, visual merchandising and community engagement initiatives to reimagine the brand for the next generation.

Before joining Edible, Mele was the Chief Development Officer for Paris Baguette, a global bakery café chain, where he managed franchise sales, real estate and construction and successfully rolled out a new café prototype systemwide. His knack for achieving company turnarounds and fostering franchise expansion has been recognized and featured in business, retail and franchising media outlets such as Forbes, Modern Retail and Franchise Times.

For more information, please access the press kit or contact [email protected].

About Edible
Since its founding in 1999, Edible® has been an innovator in the gifting industry. Today's Edible is a modern gifting destination with an online e-commerce hub and nearly 1,000 locally owned brick-and-mortar locations globally. Beyond the brand's signature fruit arrangements, Edible's expansive range includes delectable cookies, indulgent brownies, captivating cakes, exquisite flowers and dessert boards, all ideal for any celebration or to treat yourself. For more information, visit edible.com.

SOURCE Edible

