Edible Oils Market to Witness Lucrative Opportunities by 2028, Key Players Profiled - Wilmar International, Liangyou Group, Lu-Hua, Jiusan Group and Cargill Investments: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edible oils market is expected to witness a major overhaul in the years to come. This could be attributed to their usage in cosmetics and also as biodiesel. At room temperature, edible oils could exist in solid or liquid form. The government of Ontario describes edible oils as food materials exclusive of dairy items of whatsoever origin, source, or composition made for human consumption wholly or partly from fat or oil except that of milk.

The edible oils market is segmented based on type, end-user, and geography. By type, the market spans palm oil, canola oil, corn oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, and specialty blended oil. By end-user, it says food processor, food service, and retail. By geography, the market comprises North America (U.S.), Europe (UK, Germany, France), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, and China), LATAM (Brazil), and MEA.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share; thanks to economies like Malaysia and Indonesia being the largest exporters of palm oil. LATAM comes in second; with Brazil and Argentina being the biggest exporters of soybean oil. Europe follows suit; with Russia and Ukraine exporting sunflower oil all over. The next in line is North America due to the fact that Canada is the highest exporter of canola oil.

India is the main buyer of palm oil and soybean oil. According to Solvent Extractors Association of India, India imported close to 371,060 tons of refined palm oil in May 2019 (the highest since May 2013). This will catalyze the edible oils market (palm oil market, in particular) in India in the upcoming period. It is a known fact that groundnut is the major kharif oilseed produced in India. The other source is cottonseed. These two crops are expected to witness an exponential growth in terms of production in the next 5-7 years.

The players contributing to the edible oils market include International Foodstuff Company Holdings Ltd., Archer Midland Company, Cargill, and Wilmar Internationals.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Edible Oils from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Edible Oils market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Edible Oils including:

Wilmar International



Liangyou Group



Lu-Hua



Jiusan Group



Hopefull Grain & Oil Group



Cargill Investments



Xiamen Zhongsheng



SanXing Group



Standard Food



Xiwang Food



Lamsoon



Jiangxi Luyuan Oil Industry

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Soybean Oil



Rapeseed/Canola Oil



Peanut Oil



Palm Oil



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Bakery



Confectionery



Cooking for Family



Cooking for Commercial



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.