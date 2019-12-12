Edible Packaging Market Worth $679 Million by 2025- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Edible Packaging Market by Source(Plant & Animal), Raw Material(Seaweeds & Algae, Polysaccharides, Lipids),End Use, Packaging Process(Antimicrobial, Nanotechnology, Electrohydrodynamic, Coatings, Microorganisms), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, is projected to reach USD 679 million by 2025, from USD 527 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as improved consumer awareness regarding environmental concerns, increased innovations in the food packaging industry, government regulations, and a potential ban on single-use plastics.

Increasing concerns over solid waste disposal and efficient preservation of food products are key factors driving growth in the edible packaging market during the forecast period.

Edible packaging refers to the use of films and coatings that are derived from edible raw material sources used to package food & beverages. These films and coatings aid in increasing the effectiveness and shelf-life of food products. Increasing use of natural sources and increasing concerns over sustainable packaging practices in developing countries uplift the manufacturing of edible packaging. Edible food packaging made from chitosan is an effective form of edible packaging as it inhibits the growth of microorganisms and keeps the food safe. Lipid materials extracted from animal sources used for producing edible packaging help in enhancing the brightness on the surface of fruits & vegetables. Casein films made from milk protein possess the property of preserving the food by removing oxygen from the surface and thus effectively preserving the food.

By raw material, seaweeds and algae are the most widely used for manufacturing edible films and coatings.

Seaweed, as a raw material for manufacturing edible packaging, has numerous benefits as it is cost-effective and can be easily harvested because of its availability along major coastlines. Seaweed can help resolve the shelf-life gap as it can serve as a highly efficient alternative by replacing polyethylene tetrapthalate. It is also used as an alternative to non-recyclable sachets. Along with serving the primary requirements of edible packaging, it provides added functional benefits as it is highly nutritious and has minimal risks with regard to allergies. Algae possess the property of being molded into different shapes and sizes. Therefore, it can easily serve as an alternative to bottles, sachets, and other similar packaging materials.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the edible packaging market.

The edible packaging market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to evolving consumer preferences, government initiatives incentivizing the adoption of edible packaging solutions, and increase in the purchase power parity in developing regions, which has resulted in more businesses adopting edible packaging over conventional forms of plastic in the region. Consumers in these regions are switching to a lifestyle of zero-waste packaging to reduce the impact of plastic pollution.

This report includes a study of the development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Monosol LLC (US), JRF Technology (US), Evoware (US), Tipa Corp. (Israel), Nagase America (US), Notpla Ltd. (UK), Avani (Indonesia), Wikicell Designs (US), Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. (India), EnviGreen Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Regeno Bio-Bags (India), Devro Plc (UK), Apeel Sciences (US), Coolhaus (US), Do Eat (Belgium), Ecoactive (US), Mantrose UK Ltd. (UK), Dental Development Systems LLC (US), Tomorrow Machine (Sweden), and Lactips (France).

