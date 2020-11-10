Edible® Partners with Grammy/Tony Award Winner Leslie Odom Jr. to Offer His New 'The Christmas Album' as Part of Unique Gifting Holiday Experience

Odom's new holiday album, "The Christmas Album"—a collection of re-imagined holiday favorites and originals—will be available online as a digital download for purchase at Edible.com. The album is bundled with Edible's delicious arrangements, baked goods, or other treats to give consumers the most enjoyable gifting experience this season. Consumers can also purchase the digital album download as an add-on to any Edible gift or treat.

"We chose to collaborate with Leslie Odom Jr. because his upbeat and relevant artistry—combined with the positive and creative spirit of the Edible Brand—speaks to the joys of family and togetherness," said Laura Rueckel, vice president, marketing, Edible. "While it has been a challenging year, let's not forget those special moments and all the people who are worth celebrating this holiday season—whether near or far away. What better way to do that than by wowing someone with the unique gift combination of his music and Edible's delicious treats!"

"The Christmas Album" features two original songs, including "Snow," a lively, uptempo score that speaks to the magical moments around spending the holidays together with loved ones. The song's characteristics highly complement the foundation of the Edible brand and, therefore, will be heard in the new "Share the Sweetness" holiday commercial.

Odom will perform "Snow" during various broadcast appearances, and he's developing unique digital content with Edible to engage both his fans and fans of the brand. The Edible holiday commercial will also air throughout the season nationwide across cable and broadcast networks and digitally on streaming platforms.

"I'm truly excited to collaborate with Edible because the brand continues to innovate how we celebrate life's special occasions," said actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. "Offering my holiday album through Edible's website is the perfect way to inject the spirit of giving into the holiday season."

The Edible Music brand collaboration with Odom is just the beginning. Edible will continue to expand its music offerings to bring to consumers more enjoyable tunes from additional artists—both well-known and up-and-coming—bundled with its delicious treats.

Consumers can give the gift of Odom's holiday music and Edible treats with Edible Music, now available at www.edible.com .

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,100 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com . Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com .

SOURCE Edible Arrangements International, Inc.

