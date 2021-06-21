Edible® Turns Up the Heat with New, Limited-Time Summer Flavors

"As more people get vaccinated, they're getting back to their normal routines on the go. And, they're feeling the taste of summer by engaging in more outdoor activities with family and friends," said Laura Rueckel, vice president, marketing, Edible. "Our new, delicious summer strawberry and pineapple pina colada flavors are the perfect options for you to treat yourself when you are on the go or to delight the taste buds of others—whether near or far away—for those special summer occasions."

Edible's new Summer Flavors line of products is now available in various gifts, treats, and platters in-store or online!

Edible Bakeshop™ Launches New Strawberry Cheesecakes and Cupcakes

In addition to its popular chocolate-dipped strawberries featured in products from fruit platters and curated boxes to arrangements, Edible has added new strawberry flavored products to its Edible Bakeshop offerings, including: Strawberry Cheesecakes and Strawberry Cupcakes. All Bakeshop products are handcrafted with care using real, quality ingredients, so consumers can enjoy savory treats that taste homemade.

The creamy Strawberry Cheesecakes include a chocolate cookie crumb crust, each with different sweet toppings such as whipped frosting, a fresh strawberry half, a semisweet-dipped strawberry half, or a white chocolate-dipped strawberry half. The Strawberry Cupcakes contain a buttery vanilla cake filled with a vibrant strawberry jam and topped with whipped strawberry frosting.

New Fresh Pineapple Pina Colada

The new, fresh and fruity Pineapple Pina Colada flavor is featured in Edible's Pineapple Pina Colada Bouquet and is the perfect gift to cool down someone's hot summer day. This arrangement includes a juicy pineapple daisy partially dipped in white chocolate and topped with coconut, then crowned with crisp honeydew wedges.

Edible has more than 900 retail locations nationwide with a team of fruit and gifting experts who will give you a personalized consultation to help select the perfect summertime gift or treat. You can pick up an order in-store at your convenience—especially if you are looking for last-minute gifts.

For more information, please visit www.edible.com .

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com . Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com .

