Edible's Inaugural State of Gifting Report Unveils Top Trends Driving the Future of Shopping and Celebration

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, an innovative e-commerce retail hub and modern gifting destination, has unveiled its first-ever State of Gifting Report , providing a timely look at anticipated trends for this year's holiday season and beyond. Based on extensive internal data and consumer research, the report reveals how people are celebrating life's moments in more spontaneous, creative, and personalized ways and provides a glimpse into how retailers must evolve to meet these shifting demands.

"We've always kept a close eye on consumer trends, constantly innovating to keep pace with what gifters want today and what they'll need tomorrow," says Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands®. "For the first time, we're sharing these insights with the world and providing a look into the future, from long-distance gifting to the rise of self-treating and new gifting occasions. We're seeing gifting evolve in exciting ways, and, by remaining at the heart of these trends, reaffirming our commitment to make gifting easier and more joyful for all."

From the growing love for same-day deliveries to the resurgence of in-store shopping, Edible's State of Gifting Report offers a juicy glimpse into the future of gifting. Among the key findings are five overarching trends:

PRO-crastination Nation: Rushed Orders with Real Love – Last-minute gifting is on the rise, reflecting a growing reliance on same-day and next-day delivery services. Yet, consumers still want the best, signaling a need for flexibility from retailers in today's fast-paced world

– Last-minute gifting is on the rise, reflecting a growing reliance on same-day and next-day delivery services. Yet, consumers still want the best, signaling a need for flexibility from retailers in today's fast-paced world Click or Brick (and Mortar): Gen Z's In-Store Comeback Has Everyone Talking – Online shopping may dominate, but Gen Z is rediscovering the value of in-store experiences.

– Online shopping may dominate, but Gen Z is rediscovering the value of in-store experiences. The Distance Dilemma: Bridging the Miles One Click at a Time – When people can't show up IRL, they turn to the URL. Long-distance gifting will continue to connect loved ones even from miles away.

– When people can't show up IRL, they turn to the URL. Long-distance gifting will continue to connect loved ones even from miles away. Millennials Want a Brandlationship, While Gen Z is Still Dating Around – Millennials will continue to stick with brands they trust, while Gen Z is all about seeking novelty, personalization, and snagging the best promotion—proving loyalty is earned differently across generations.

– Millennials will continue to stick with brands they trust, while Gen Z is all about seeking novelty, personalization, and snagging the best promotion—proving loyalty is earned differently across generations. No Occasion? No Problem – "Just Because" gifting is taking off, particularly among younger generations. Self-gifting has also surged, with Gen Z embracing this trend as a form of self-care, while older generations, especially Boomers, continue to favor larger gifts that bring people together for shared experiences.

The report also sheds light on societal implications, including how social media fueled the rise of new gifting occasions like hashtag holidays such as #NationalGirlfriendDay and other generational differences across multiple facets of retail.

View Edible's State of Gifting Report here to learn more about these and other emerging trends, the data behind these findings and insight from brand executives into how gifting will continue to evolve in 2025. For more information, please contact [email protected] .

About Edible®

Founded in 1999, Edible® has revolutionized the gifting industry, uniquely leveraging the synergistic power of an innovative e-commerce hub and locally owned brick-and-mortar locations across the globe. Edible's platform seamlessly blends the convenience of online shopping with a vast retail footprint that services over 70% of U.S. households within an hour. Expanding beyond its iconic fruit arrangements, Edible has a range of offerings, including delectable dessert boards, cookies, brownies, cakes, farm-fresh flowers and more – perfect for every celebratory occasion and any treat-yourself moment. For more information, visit edible.com.

