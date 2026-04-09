Edibles.com Opens First Flagship Store, Establishing a New National Standard for Hemp Retail

Launch of New Store in Atlanta's Inman Park Marks a Defining Moment for Safe, Structured Hemp THC Commerce in America

ATLANTA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one year after the debut of Edibles.com, the company announced the opening of its first flagship retail location in Atlanta's vibrant Inman Park neighborhood.

As lawmakers reassess hemp-derived THC regulation and consumer demand continues to grow, Edibles.com™ is introducing a new retail model grounded in trust, compliance, and education. Built by Atlanta-based Edible Brands®, the platform is now extending its national e-commerce success into physical retail, creating a scalable model for responsible, in-person hemp commerce.

Nearly one year after the debut of Edibles.com, the company announced the opening of its first flagship retail location in Atlanta’s vibrant Inman Park neighborhood.

At a time of ongoing regulatory uncertainty, the company remains focused on expanding safe, transparent access to hemp-derived THC products. This flagship location demonstrates a clear path forward for structured, compliant access in the rapidly evolving category.

"Our commitment to education comes to life in this store," said Thomas Winstanley, general manager and executive vice president of Edibles.com. "Consumers are already seeking out these products, and it's critical to show what this category looks like in a regulated, responsible environment. This store allows us to engage directly, helping people understand how these products may fit into their lives, whether that's managing stress, replacing alcohol, or improving sleep. These are conversations best had face-to-face."

The store features a modern, welcoming design and a concierge-style service model, with trained staff guiding customers through a curated assortment of products. The retail experience mirrors the company's online marketplace, featuring leading national brands such as Cann, Wana, and Wyld, as well as local partners, including Atlanta-based Scofflaw Brewing.

Located steps from the Atlanta BeltLine and surrounded by neighborhood destinations like Del Bar and Painted Park, the flagship is positioned as both a community retail addition and a real-world blueprint for the future of hemp commerce.

"As an Atlanta-based company, we chose to launch our first flagship here because this city represents both progress and accountability," shares Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edibles.com. "We believe hemp retail can and should operate with transparency, education, and consumer protection at its core. This store reflects our long-term commitment to building this category the right way—for consumers, communities, and the industry."

The Edibles.com flagship is located at 245 N. Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Customers must be 21 or older with a valid identification to purchase. Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Edibles.com™

Edibles.com™ is a first-of-its-kind, wellness-driven online marketplace delivering the nation's leading THC brands directly to your door. Designed around efficacy and outcomes, the platform offers high-quality products for every type of consumer—seamlessly integrating e-commerce, industry-leading logistics, and a forthcoming retail presence. By building a trusted ecosystem for plant-based wellness, Edibles.com is redefining accessibility and convenience in the hemp-THC space. Learn more at www.Edibles.com.

SOURCE Edibles.com