Edie Parker Launches The Weedie Parker Creative Division, a Strategic Arm of Flower by Edie Parker

Weedie Parker Creative's vision is an extension of Edie Parker founder Brett Heyman, who has nearly two decades of experience elevating fashion brands like Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2019, Heyman brought the concepts of her successful luxury handbags to the cannabis space by launching Flower by Edie Parker. The brand's line of collectible accessories and flower products have garnered considerable industry and mainstream appeal and can be found in dispensaries across North America as well as popular retailers such as Urban Outfitters and Shopbop. Recently, Edie Parker reopened its flagship SoHo storefront, located at 21 Bond Street in New York and announced a distribution partnership with Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc, which brings its coveted California flower brand to the Midwest and Northeast.

"Edie Parker's products reflect our mission to create experiences that celebrate and elevate cannabis, and Weedie Parker Creative allows us to bring this vision to like-minded brand partners," said Brett Heyman, Founder of Flower by Edie Parker. "We are excited to launch this division with our team of forward-thinking creatives to help more cannabis brands execute larger-than-life ideas, find their unique voices and demonstrate how this industry can be a force for good in society."

About Flower by Edie Parker

Dubbed "the Coco Chanel of Luxury Cannabis" by Forbes, Flower by Edie Parker continues to usher in a new generation of cannabis smokers with an irreverent and unapologetically bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accoutrements. Colliding the worlds of fashion and cannabis 'for a good time' - Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of cannabis as a social act.

Priced from $10 to $800, Flower by Edie Parker's collection features gorgeous acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories including stash jars, lighters, ashtrays, grinders, bongs, blunt tips, pipes, rolling papers, rolling trays, and a distinctly canna-friendly take on her signature acrylic bags.

Beyond seasonal collections of modern accessories featuring designer Brett Heyman's tongue-in-cheek motifs and signature style, Flower by Edie Parker also offers a full roster of private label flower strains and CBD-only offerings including vape pens, pre-rolls, tinctures, and topicals.

Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation aims to bring criminal justice reform and racial equality amongst vulnerable, largely marginalized communities through partnering organizations; Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit www.EdieParkerFlower.com or @EdieParkerFlower for more information.

