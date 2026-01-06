Edifier Debuts Cross-Scenario Audio Solutions for Modern Home Entertainment at CES 2026

A New Lineup Seamlessly Connecting Desktops, Living Rooms, and Beyond

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, a global leader in premium audio solutions, is proud to unveil a comprehensive lineup of products designed to transcend traditional boundaries. Showcasing distinct form factors and advanced features, this new collection delivers a premium, cross-scenario audio experience—elevating soundscapes at home, during high-performance gaming, and for on-the-go listening.

Introducing the M90: Audio Beyond the Desktop

Visit Edifier at CES 2026, Central Hall #19040 Edifier M90 is a powerful, versatile active speaker designed for modern home entertainment, seamlessly connecting desktops, TVs, and living spaces in one compact system.

Building on the success of the M60, Edifier's new M90 active speaker extends premium desktop sound into full home-entertainment setups, bridging the gap between desktop audio, TVs, streaming platforms, and gaming consoles. Its adaptable design suits a wide range of environments—from compact desks to living rooms—while intuitive controls and an omni-directional remote make it effortless to switch between devices and sources.

The M90 features a two-way design with a 4-inch long-throw mid-low driver and 1-inch silk-dome tweeter, delivering 100W RMS power and up to 100dB SPL. Bi-amped 24-bit/96kHz DSP provides pristine audio. Its extensive connectivity—including Line-in, Optical, USB-C, HDMI eARC, and Bluetooth 6.0 with LDAC—ensures the M90 delivers a truly flexible, all-in-one audio experience for work, play, and everything in between.

Near-Field Monitor Series: Optimized for Modern Production

Designed for today's home studios and mobile workflows, Edifier's MR Series near-field monitors deliver studio accuracy in compact spaces. The MR3 offers a space-saving design for desktop setups, while the three-way MR5 features a built-in woofer and side-mounted acoustic lens for powerful bass in a small enclosure.

All MR Series models feature end-to-end DSP, bi-amp or tri-amp amplification, tonal tuning, and room/placement compensation, along with wide off-axis response for accurate monitoring beyond the sweet spot. Both the MR3 and MR5 have earned prestigious Japan's VGP 2025 Design Award.

Advancing Monitoring: Near-Middle Field Series

Edifier expands its monitor lineup with the Near-Middle Field Series, led by the XR6. This three-way active monitor includes in-box auto-calibration software that analyzes room acoustics and automatically optimizes setup, ensuring accurate performance in any workspace.

Showcasing the QR Series: Understated Aesthetics with Hi-Fi Pedigree

With RGB lighting now a standard feature of modern gaming setups—and those setups increasingly serving as hubs for video broadcasting, live streaming, and remote work—Edifier's QR65 and QR30 adopt a refined approach to RGB, enhancing ambiance without visual distraction.

The QR Series uses an Infinity Mirror design to create subtle, immersive ambient lighting that adds depth without distracting from a clean, minimalist desk setup, while its Hi-Fi-grade acoustic design matches the demands of modern high-resolution content. The QR65 features a two-way design with a long-throw mid-low driver and silk-dome tweeter, 70W RMS output with bi-amped DSP, a precision maze-type bass-reflex port for deep, controlled bass, and a built-in GaN fast charger for efficient power delivery and clean cable management.

HDMI Integration: Elevating Audio Connectivity

While HDMI has long been standard for AV receivers and soundbars, standalone active speakers have rarely offered it. With high-resolution and immersive content becoming the norm, Edifier's latest lineup integrates HDMI eARC, bringing seamless, high-bandwidth audio to desktop and home setups. Premium models like the M90, R2750MKII, and S355DB now deliver future-ready, cinema-quality performance with next-generation displays and media players.

Visit Edifier at CES 2026

Date: January 6–9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Booths: Central Hall, Booth #19040

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global

