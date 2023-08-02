Edifier Opens First Pop-Up Store In Paris

News provided by

Edifier

02 Aug, 2023, 04:30 ET

Edifier, China's leading audio brand, is excited to be bringing its innovative audio products to the Parisian market. Customers can visit the pop-up store to explore and experience the latest in audio technology.

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio specialists Edifier announce that their very first pop-up store in Europe in Paris was officially opened on August 1st at 126 Rue de Tureene, 75003, Paris. It is set to offer a unique experience to customers until August 31st, 2023. This temporary "store" will showcase a range of Edifier products including award-winning wireless speakers and headphones. Products on display include the following speakers: D12, MS50A, MR4, MP230, QD35, S2000MKIII, S1000W, R1280DBs and the T5. Earphones on show will include the STAX SPIRIT S3, WH950NB, W820NB Plus, WH500, NeoBuds Pro, and W240TN.

Continue Reading
Edifier Opens First Pop-Up Store In Paris.
Edifier Opens First Pop-Up Store In Paris.

Edifier is setting up this event to showcase its audio products and continue with its aim of establishing itself as a leader in the French and European markets. The event provides the opportunity for attendees to meet both the French and Chinese Edifier teams, discuss their mutual "Passion for Sound", and be among the first to experience these innovative audio products.

The brand's latest, state of the art speakers and headphones, are showcased in a chic 250m2 studio with Asian-style furnishings. The showroom provides an opportunity to experience the speakers' performance and design in real life situations. This immersive experience will allow the French public to understand the brand's detailed attention to audio quality and design. The showroom offers a friendly, welcoming environment for social gatherings and networking events such as brunch, and after-work meet-ups.

There are many surprises to explore throughout the month! Whether you're in Paris or planning a visit, seize this opportunity to upgrade your audio experience. More highlights and sidelights will be detailed on the Edifier global Instagram account (@edifier_global).

Full Details:

Address: 126 rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris

Opening Period: From 1st August to 31st August 2023

Opening Times: From 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers an outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.  

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

Media Contact:
Lesley Li
Edifier International Limited
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167846/Edifier_Pop_up_Store_in_Paris.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1684292/Logo.jpg

SOURCE Edifier

Also from this source

Edifier Honored at the VGP 2023 SUMMER Awards

Edifier Announces W820NB Plus Headphones

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.