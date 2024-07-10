EDIFIER STAX SPIRIT S5 Wireless Planar Magnetic Headphones

Wireless Planar Magnetic Headphones to accurately represent a superior audio experience.

The 2nd gen EqualMass™ wiring technology and 2μm thin film lend the STAX SPIRIT S5 a performance comparable to legendary electrostatic headphones.

Production Phase Auto Calibrate guarantees that every set of S5 headphones delivers a sound fidelity identical to the original model crafted by the designer.

Built with Qualcomm® QCC5181 Bluetooth® audio SoCs, S5 supports Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite to deliver a premium and immersive audio experience.

RICHMOND, BC, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier International, the award-winning audio electronics designer, announces the STAX SPIRIT S5 Wireless Planar magnetic headphones.

The 2nd gen EqualMass™ wiring technology and 2μm thin film lend the STAX SPIRIT S5 a performance comparable to legendary electrostatic headphones. Built with Qualcomm® QCC5181 Bluetooth® audio SoCs, S5 supports Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite to deliver a premium and immersive audio experience.

In the 2012, Edifier acquired STAX Ltd., a company with over 80 years history, and a specialist in electrostatic headphones. The brand name "STAX" is almost considered the benchmark of electrostatic headphones. Inspired by STAX's pursuance of high-fidelity music and craftsmanship in the field, the STAX SPIRIT brand was created as a high-end sub brand for Edifier headphone products with the aim of developing more high-quality products for audiophile users.

The STAX SPIRIT S5 are Planar magnetic headphones. Planar magnetic drivers are commonly found in Hi-Fi headphones and other high-end audio equipment. With their unique way of operation, planar magnetic drivers can represent a superior audio experience with rich details and impressive transient response. With solid innovation and advanced features, the STAX SPIRIT S5 packs upgraded planar magnetic drivers and the latest Bluetooth® V5.4 technology into a compact and portable form-factor. The 2μm thin film and 2nd gen EqualMass™ wiring technology generate a performance comparable to legendary electrostatic headphones.

The Advantages of Planar Magnetic Driver

Dynamic driver reproduces sound with a cone-size diaphragm driven by a voice coil submerged in a circular magnetic field. The diaphragm has to be stiff enough to avoid partitioning during vibration, especially in high frequency band. The whole motor system is also heavy to move. The planar magnetic driver, on the other hand, features a flat, thin diaphragm with embedded wires, suspended in the magnetic gap. This design allows the diaphragm to move in a piston-like manner across the whole frequency spectrum. The diaphragm is light and has good transient response, which makes the planar driver a much better choice for sound reproduction by nature compared to dynamic drivers.

The 2nd Gen EqualMass™ Wiring Technology

In other headphones with planar magnetic drivers, it is common practice to address the uneven distribution of the magnetic field by using wires of varying widths on the diaphragm, aiming to achieve uniform driving force across the entire diaphragm, ensuring consistent performance.

Edifier take this approach a step further with EqualMass™. By connecting a different number of wires with the same width in parallel, EqualMass™ achieves a uniform driving force for all parts of diaphragm while keeping its weight evenly distributed. This allows the diaphragm to move back and forth with the same motion and momentum, reducing harmonic distortion to almost zero. In the 2nd generation of EqualMass wiring, Edifier introduce a symmetric wiring structure, further enhancing the diaphragm's stability across the entire frequency spectrum.

Production Phase Auto Calibrate

To ensure uniformity in the magnetic field strength distribution across each planar magnetic driver, Edifier have developed a proprietary automatic toolset for calibrating and compensating the magnet circuitry during production. This meticulous process guarantees that every set of S5 headphones delivers sound fidelity identical to the original unit crafted by the designer.

In addition to LDAC and LHDC, the S5 supports all audio codecs under the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, including aptX™ HD, aptX™ Adaptive, and aptX™ Lossless. It achieves a bit rate of up to 1.2 Mbps in Bluetooth® mode, delivering high resolution (24-bit/96kHz) and end to end low latency audio. It also supports the AAC codec, enhancing compatibility with a wider range of devices.

Thanks to aptX™ Adaptive codecs, the STAX SPIRIT S5 achieves end-to-end latency as low as 89ms in Bluetooth® mode, synchronizing your audio experience with the action you see on the screen. This can provide a totally immersive gaming experience.

The S5 supports simultaneous connection to two Bluetooth audio devices. Whether it's a mobile phone or a laptop, switching between devices is more convenient and seamless, allowing you to work and listen to music simultaneously.

Wrapped in genuine lambskin earpads and adorned with top-grain cowhide earcups, the S5 epitomizes elegance and refinement in both form and function. Crafted with the utmost attention to detail, its ergonomic design ensures a snug and secure fit, giving hours of uninterrupted enjoyment with no discomfort.

Download the EDIFIER ConneX App and you can select from three kinds of preset EQs and customize your personal EQ to suit your music style.

Price & Availability:

Currently, the STAX SPIRIT S5 is available for $499.99 on Amazon.com.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

SOURCE Edifier