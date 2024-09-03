Edifier Teams Up with NBA Stars Donte DiVincenzo and Jared McCain

Donte DiVincenzo, known for his explosive energy on the court and his love for rhythm off the court, and Jared McCain, the rising star whose creative flair extends beyond basketball into music, are the perfect ambassadors for the W830NB headphones. Both athletes are celebrated not only for their skill in the game but also for their authentic love of music, which plays a vital role in their lives both on and off the court.

"I've always believed that music fuels my performance," says Donte DiVincenzo. "The W830NB headphones deliver the perfect sound quality that lets me dive deep into the beats that keep me going, whether I'm prepping for a game or just relaxing."

Jared McCain explains, "Music is a huge part of my life. It's how I express myself, how I unwind. The journey within is where it all begins. Edifier W830NB headphones is my music companion".

Elevate Your Sound Experience with the W830NB Series

The W830NB over-ear headphones are designed for the true audiophile who demands nothing but the best in sound quality. Featuring -45db advanced noise cancellation technology, 94 hours long-lasting battery life, and a sleek, comfortable design, these headphones are engineered to enhance every note, beat, and lyric with crystal-clear precision.

"At Edifier, we are dedicated to creating products that resonate with our customers' passions," says Frank HE, marketing director at Edifier. "Donte and Jared embody the spirit of our W830NB series – they're passionate, driven, and deeply connected to the music they love. We couldn't be more excited to have them on board."

Join the Movement

Edifier is set to host an exclusive showroom event in New York this September, featuring special appearances by NBA players Donte DiVincenzo and Jared McCain. Attendees will gain insight into how these sports stars integrate music into their everyday lives, showcasing the impact of Edifier's W830NB headphones in keeping them connected to their love for sound.

The W830NB over-ear headphones are now available for purchase at Amazon.com, with a special limited-time offer.

For more information, visit www.edifier.com/global and follow @edifier_global on Instagram.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global

SOURCE Edifier