Edify Launches eddy, the Solution for Software Engineering Onboarding

PORTLAND, Ore., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edify has announced the release of eddy, an engineering onboarding tool that enables teams to build and deploy technical onboarding programs, introduce company culture, streamline team integration and decrease time to productivity. As engineering teams rapidly shift toward remote work, Edify automates the technical onboarding process. eddy guides new engineers through onboarding tasks and schedules team introductions to accelerate their learning and team integration, making space for human connection and leaving senior team members free to answer higher-level questions. Edify's vision is to remove friction from every aspect of an engineering team's daily life.

On average, a new software engineer requires 7-9 months of onboarding — 1/3rd of new hires seek alternative employment before completing the onboarding process, and only stay with a company for 18 months on average. With the introduction of eddy, engineering leaders are able to quickly set up, deliver and maintain technical onboarding plans for their new hires, reducing time to productivity and churn. eddy cuts the onboarding process from 7 months to 30 days.

"Engineering onboarding is complex and technical," says CTO Kate Farmer. "This often overlooked and underserved part of building remote teams has led to a $22 billion churn problem in the engineering industry. We designed eddy to solve this problem, bringing our teams closer together while giving them the tools for success."

Leveraging years of learning science and technical onboarding expertise, eddy is built specifically for software engineers and lives in Slack (and soon Microsoft Teams), where engineering teams are already working. This enables engineering managers to easily build their onboarding plan once, helping them to identify and prioritize key information and documentation, fill gaps, and generate a complete program for new hires. eddy then delivers a fully automated onboarding plan to new hires, connecting them with knowledge while increasing human connection between team members.

Edify's eddy creates a consistent, high quality, automated onboarding experience for new team members, increasing productivity for growing companies invested in developing high functioning, cohesive teams.

Edify's vision is to enable engineering teams to build the best products in the world, and our mission is to remove friction from every aspect of an engineering team's daily life. We build software that helps you hire, onboard, grow, and support your team end-to-end.

