Edimakor Mac V4.6.0 Introduces AI Image Enhancer & Motion Tracking to Elevate Professional Editing
News provided byHitpaw Co.
Mar 03, 2026, 16:10 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edimakor has officially released version 4.6.0 for Mac, opening a new chapter for video editors and content creators who want professional results without complex workflows. This major update introduces two powerful AI-driven features — AI Motion Tracking and AI Image Enhancer — designed to simplify some of the most time-consuming tasks in post-production.
AI Motion Tracking
AI Motion Tracking changes the way creators work with moving elements in video. The tool automatically detects and follows people, vehicles, logos, or any object in motion throughout a clip. This removes the need for time-consuming manual key-framing.
Once an object is tracked — users can easily attach text, stickers, graphics, or effects that move smoothly with it. The feature also makes it simple to blur faces, license plates, or backgrounds for privacy protection or creative styling. For those who want more control — Edimakor still allows manual fine-tuning to ensure precise and natural-looking results.
AI Image Enhancer
The second major addition is the AI Image Enhancer — a built-in tool that improves image quality instantly. With one click — users can fix blurry, low-resolution, noisy, old, or poorly colored images.
Powered by advanced AI models, the Image Enhancer can:
- Reduce noise
- Sharpen details
- Upscale resolution
- Restore faded photos
- Colorize black-and-white images
- Correct colors
The result is clearer, brighter, and more visually appealing images — perfect for use in videos, thumbnails, and presentations - while still preserving the original look and feel.
Empowering Creators with Intelligent Precision
Edimakor Mac v4.6.0 represents a major step forward in AI-powered editing. By turning complex motion tracking and image restoration tasks into simple, automated actions, this update saves creators valuable time and encourages creative experimentation. With AI Motion Tracking and AI Image Enhancer working together in one platform — Edimakor delivers a smarter, faster, and more efficient editing experience.
Follow Edimakor to stay updated on the latest AI-powered creative tools.
- Official Website: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/
- X/Twitter: https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edimakor_official
Cathy Xu
Manager
Hitpaw Co., Limited
This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.
SOURCE Hitpaw Co.
Share this article