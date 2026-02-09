Edimakor Valentine's Day Sale: Express Your Love with AI, Up To 50% OFF

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, HitPaw Edimakor invites creators, couples, and storytellers to celebrate love in a more meaningful way—through creativity. To mark the season, Edimakor is launching a special Valentine's Day Sale , offering up to 50% off on popular plans along with exciting bonuses. Whether you want to surprise a partner, create a heartfelt memory, or design a romantic video message — Edimakor's AI-powered video tools make it easy to turn emotions into unforgettable visuals. This isn't just a discount event — it's a chance to tell your love story with imagination and technology.

Edimakor Valentine’s Day Sale

Exclusive Offers & Fun Valentine Activities

The Edimakor Valentine's Day Sale is packed with value, combining major savings with interactive rewards that encourage creativity.

Limited-Time Software Plans

Perpetual Plan – 40% OFF + Bonus — Get a lifetime license for one computer at a 40% discount. This plan includes 10,000 lifetime AI credits , plus 2,000 free bonus credits — full access to all AI tools, royalty-free assets, and support for 4K, watermark-free video creation .

Get a lifetime license for one computer at a 40% discount. This plan includes , plus — full access to all AI tools, royalty-free assets, and support for . Annual Plan – 50% OFF for 2 Computers — Enjoy a one-year license for two computers at half the price. This plan comes with 3,000 AI credits per year, access to all features, and free updates for one year - making it ideal for couples or creative teams.

AI Credits Discounts

10,000 AI Credits (1 Month) at 35% off

at 100,000 AI Credits (1 Year) at 45% off

Interactive "Love Test" Game

Join the Valentine's fun by entering your email and answering a playful love-themed question. Participants instantly receive 50 free AI credits—a sweet bonus just for joining in.

Social Sharing Challenge

Create a Valentine's video using Edimakor and share it on social media with the hashtag #EdimakorValentines.. Once shared, you'll automatically earn 30 free AI credits.

Seize the Moment to Create & Connect

The Edimakor Valentine's Day Sale is available for a limited time only. With deep discounts, free AI credits, and fun activities — now is the perfect moment to invest in your creativity and express love in a truly personal way. Visit the Edimakor website today, explore the offers, and start creating AI-powered Valentine's videos that will be remembered long after the day has passed.

