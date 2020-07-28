Edina-Based Crown Bank Named Industry Top Loan Producer

"Through innovation, resourcefulness and an unwavering commitment to their customers and communities, these top lenders are creating a culture of success," ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. "ICBA is proud to recognize Crown Bank and its staff for their outstanding efforts and wish them continued prosperity."

The "ICBA's Top Lenders 2020" feature reveals the secret to these community banks' success as agricultural, commercial, and consumer and mortgage lenders. It showcases their commitment, ingenuity, and skill in adapting to market dynamics and evolving customer needs.

The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2019. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank's percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds.

"Crown Bank is honored to be recognized by ICBA for the growth and performance of our community bank," said Jeff Wessels, President and COO of Crown Bank. "We are proud to serve our neighbors in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area and strive every day to build lasting banking relationships that help our customers realize their financial goals and dreams—all while helping our local economy prosper. Our success is a testament to the faith of our customers and the hard work and dedication of our talented employees."

About Crown Bank

Founded in 2000, Crown Bank is a trusted source for community banking, lending and a variety of other services for businesses and individuals throughout Minnesota. With locations in Edina and downtown Minneapolis, the staff and leadership at Crown Bank are focused on providing superior customer service for clients who need bankers that understand complex financial information. To learn more, go to Crown-Bank.com.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, nearly $4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org .

