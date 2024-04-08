Edina Realty Expands to Southwestern Florida

Florida property listings now displayed on EdinaRealty.com

EDINA, Minn., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edina Realty, the largest residential real estate firm in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, recently announced its expansion into the southwest Florida market. A new Edina Realty office in Naples concentrates on serving communities along the state's Gulf Coast between Sarasota and Marco Island. Florida listings are now available on EdinaRealty.com for consumers to search for primary or secondary homes anywhere in the state of Florida.

Edina Realty began expanding its footprint in 2023 to include southwest Florida, giving agents an additional opportunity to serve clients—especially snowbirds—looking to relocate or split time between the Midwest and Florida. "A number of our agents who winter in Florida or spend significant time there asked for this expansion," said Chief Executive Officer Greg Mason. "They want access to Edina Realty's technology, products, network and services when they're working with clients in the Sunshine State as well in Minnesota and western Wisconsin."

Roughly 20 Edina Realty agents are now conducting business in Florida and the company expects that number to increase. "Now that consumers can search our website for listings in Florida, we expect the activity to grow," said Mason.

"Real estate is a local business, and many Edina Realty agents have lifelong relationships with clients who they help through repeat home buying and selling processes at various points through their lives," said Mason. "As many of our Midwest clients move south, we're excited to be able to continue serving them and offer the exceptional realtor services they know and trust in southwest Florida."

About Edina Realty

Edina Realty is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. It is one of the nation's largest real estate companies with more than 75 real estate offices and more than 2,000 REALTORS® throughout Minnesota, western Wisconsin and southwest Florida. Edina Realty's family of companies includes Edina Realty, Edina Realty Title, Edina Realty Insurance, Edina Realty Mortgage, and Hegg Realtors, the leading real estate broker in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Edina Realty also has a marketing relationship with HSA Warranty. Edina Realty closed more than 18,000 real estate transactions and $7.4 billion in sales volume in 2023. For more information, visit EdinaRealty.com or find us on Facebook: facebook.com/EdinaRealty; X/Twitter: Twitter.com/Edina_Realty; Instagram: Instagram.com/EdinaRealty; and LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/company/Edina-Realty.

