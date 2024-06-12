EDINT to showcase Proctormatic, a mobile-based AI online proctoring service at ISTE 2024

DAEJEON, South Korea, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDINT, an innovative South Korean startup, is thrilled to announce that it will showcase its mobile-based AI online proctoring service, Proctormatic, at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Expo. This premier edtech event will take place from June 23rd to 26th in Denver, Colorado.

ISTELive 24 is one of the world's most comprehensive edtech events that gathers a global audience of education leaders, teachers, and specialists to explore the future of learning.

Proctormatic, developed through Samsung Electronics' C-Lab venture program, revolutionizes exam monitoring with just a smartphone. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, it analyzes video footage of test-takers to detect cheating and suspicious behavior. It generates detailed reports for administrators within 24 hours.

Proctormatic's key features include:

99% Accuracy: Ensuring the highest level of exam integrity by identifying cheating with remarkable precision.

Cost-Efficiency: Automating the proctoring process to cut costs significantly by 50%.

Detailed Report: Delivering behavior analysis reports in 24 hours.

"We are excited to bring Proctormatic to ISTELive 24 and share our innovative solution with the global educational community," said Dave Won, founder of EDINT. "Our goal is to offer a comprehensive and intelligent approach to online proctoring. We believe Proctormatic will be a game-changer for educational institutions and LMS providers alike."

Proctormatic offers customized solutions for educational institutions and expands its value to Learning Management System (LMS) providers and e-learning companies.

With its showcase at ISTELive 24, EDINT aims to set a new standard in the edtech industry and demonstrate its commitment to innovative solutions for educators and institutions worldwide. Attendees can explore how Proctormatic can enhance their exam monitoring processes and contribute to the future of education.

For more information about Proctormatic and EDINT's participation in ISTELive 24, please visit EDINT's website or follow their social media channels.

