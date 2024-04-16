Ediphi Announces Initial Agreement with DPR Construction for their Cloud-based Preconstruction Solution

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ediphi , the most comprehensive cloud-based estimating solution on the market, today announced an initial agreement with DPR Construction . Through the agreement, DPR's preconstruction teams will have access to Ediphi's full suite of estimating tools and software for a comprehensive examination of how to scale Ediphi.

With offices throughout the United States as well as in Europe and Asia, DPR Construction is one of the largest contractors in the United States and operates across five core markets: Advanced Technology, Commercial, Healthcare, Higher Education, and Life Sciences. The initial implementation will attempt to move members of DPR's preconstruction teams from legacy desktop-based estimating software into the cloud.

"After extensive evaluation, including over three years of research and pilot programs among leading estimating tools, Ediphi stands out for its robust, cloud-based approach to the preconstruction life cycle," said Alan Watt, a preconstruction technology leader at DPR Construction. "We hope to prove out Ediphi is the best solution to streamline our workflows for better efficiency, aggregate and improve the quality of our data, and reduce our reliance on custom in-house tools and disconnected applications."

Traditionally, business development executives, estimators, and project management & operations personnel operate in different apps despite the fact their work is highly dependent on each other and requires collaboration. Ediphi solves this by bringing everyone into one application, increasing collaboration and driving efficiency which directly affects costs and downstream project success.

On a typical construction project, additional tools are required to manage procurement, bid leveling, cost modeling, benchmarking, document creation, and line item price history. Also, getting consistent data out of the system is difficult, with many disconnected applications and the inability to track down the correct files that contain data, without a way to easily aggregate the information.

Ediphi consolidates all these workflows in one tool for the entire preconstruction lifecycle, simplifying reporting and improving data accessibility. By bringing stakeholders together with multi-user collaboration, they can lead a more concerted effort that simplifies and accelerates preconstruction.

"At Ediphi, we aren't just trying to move estimating to the cloud. We're trying to support contractors from the first time they speak with customers about costs to finalizing their GMP and procurement in one application," said Dustin DeVan, CEO of Ediphi. "There's a significant amount of communication that happens between having an idea and breaking ground — but those communications and workflows are offline, in Excel, or trapped in someone's inbox. This partnership with DPR Construction is a strong validation that our solution can solve these chronic hurdles."

In March, Ediphi announced a $12 million Series A funding round, led by Norwest Venture Partners. That investment came shortly after last November's $6.5 million Seed round from Suffolk Technologies.

