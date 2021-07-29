eDiscovery and Privacy Expert from HaystackID Available to Discuss the Use of Data Mapping for Handling Complex, High-Risk and Sensitive Data

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With data breaches on the rise, complex information governance challenges require a comprehensive approach to understanding an organization's data profile through the lenses of compliance, privacy and litigation, suggests Jenny Hamilton, Deputy General Counsel for Global Discovery and Privacy at HaystackID. Data mapping – or identifying where high priority documents reside – is the critical exercise to understand your organization's risk profile and where it ranks on the continuum of compliance with global privacy regulations. Mapping company data repositories for personal data, sensitive business communications and company "crown jewels" can make the difference between an organization's comfort or concern regarding data security and litigation risk.

"It's a common misconception that businesses, at any moment, have a clear picture of what critical data they have and where it resides," said Hamilton. "More often, businesses are unable to identify where the company may be vulnerable in a ransomware attack, which makes the practice of data mapping all the more important." And as work environments continue to shift to wider remote and federated landscapes, keeping a clear line of sight on all the newly adopted applications and means of sharing mission critical information has become increasingly complex and daunting.

"Mapping company data is iterative work requiring clear priorities that strike the right balance between cross-functional stakeholders, including IT, risk, compliance, legal, and eDiscovery and cyber providers. It also requires forward thinking, disciplined methodologies to capture growth and change.

The data map is a living and breathing landscape. At the end of the day, it's about risk identification and mitigation, and not getting sidetracked by the enormity of the task with irrelevant details. Data mapping gives teams the knowledge required to put controls and protection around the higher risk and high value information, which ultimately put companies a step ahead in the event of a data breach."

Jenny Hamilton is available for interviews on the importance of data mapping and the steps companies need to take to prepare for a data breach.

About HaystackID™

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise managed solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contact:

Leora Goldfarb

[email protected]

858-603-5123

Rob Robinson

[email protected]

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

+ Twitter (@HaystackID)

+ LinkedIn

SOURCE HaystackID

Related Links

www.haystackid.com

