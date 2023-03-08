eDiscovery Market Leaders CloudNine & Gimmal Announce New Partnership to Extend Data Governance Capabilities

HOUSTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal, the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, announced its partnership with leading data discovery and review platform, CloudNine. Together, CloudNine and Gimmal deliver a streamlined, holistic solution covering the entire EDRM model.

Customers can leverage the combined solution to:

Reach content in more data repositories, including employee workstations

Make faster, more informed, and relevant decisions

Protect and manage their sensitive data, and ensure compliance

CloudNine provides the eDiscovery industry standard for self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for traditional data sources, as well as a complete, modern data discovery platform for law firms and corporations of all sizes.

"CloudNine is focused on providing eDiscovery flexibility and performance for both traditional and modern data. Our software is designed to optimize efficiency across the EDRM, from collection, early case assessment, and analysis, through to review and production," said Georges Sabongui, CEO at CloudNine. "We're excited to partner with Gimmal to enhance our capabilities in market."

With more than 20 years of experience providing information governance software and services, Gimmal's Discover solution provides cost-effective data search and collections of desktop, file shares, Office365, and many cloud data sources at scale for in-office and remote-working enterprises and government agencies.

"Gimmal has an exceptional history of delivering enterprise grade software solutions to help customers successfully navigate a rapidly-evolving legal and regulatory landscape," said Dean Gonsowski, CRO at Gimmal. "Partnering with CloudNine extends our ability to move to the far right-hand side of the EDRM model, allowing customers to benefit from two best-of-breed solutions."

Both industry leaders will be in New York, NY, for this year's Legalweek from March 20-23, 2023, where they will be hosting product demonstrations to highlight the new partnership.

About Gimmal

Gimmal is information governance, simplified. As the market's only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more about Gimmal's comprehensive information governance solutions at www.gimmal.com.

About CloudNine

CloudNine empowers legal, information technology, and business professionals with on-premise and SaaS eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations. Learn more about CloudNine at www.cloudnine.com.

SOURCE Gimmal, LLC