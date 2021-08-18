eDiscovery Provider, Page One, was recognized on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Page One is No. 4,678 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Page One COO, Andrew Kent, comments on the award by saying, "For those that are familiar with Page One's boutique level of service, they already know we've been investing heavily in our team and company. We're a Relativity Services Partner who's also a Relativity Migration Partner. We've attained our second Great Place to Work certification, we've been stacking up the certifications on our service tools, and we've been partnering on important pro bono matters. We've overhauled our ticketing system and will soon have a client facing ticketing system available. We're also excited to be speaking at this year's Relativity Fest.

Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a great way of announcing that next level of service and of success to everyone who doesn't know Page One yet. It's an announcement that great things are happening. And it's an invitation to come and see."

Page One is a Nashville-based, national eDiscovery and litigation support provider founded in 2006. We are known for our commitment to continually improving our services, providing first-rate data security, and always delivering the highest quality of work to our clients. Our legal and eDiscovery experts provide innovative solutions to Top AM Law firms and corporations across the country to achieve their goals.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology: Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Media contact: Reade Heredia, [email protected]

SOURCE Page One

Related Links

https://pageonelegal.com/

