eDiscovery Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising volume of electronic data is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global eDiscovery software market. Enterprises generate data from various sources such as enterprise applications, social networks, web-based searches, and cloud-based applications. It is practically impossible for big organizations to analyze large volumes of data on a daily basis without using advanced technologies. With huge volumes of data at hand, organizations are looking to make the best use of raw data and convert it into useful information that would help in their decision-making process. They are focusing on installing data management and data discovery solutions such as eDiscovery solutions as a part of data analytics. Cloud-based solutions offer easy big data management and analytics in a cost-effective manner. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based applications is significantly rising, owing to their low cost, and making it possible to upload, review, and produce documents online without delays. Thus, the increasing use of this type of application is also leading to the generation of a huge amount of electronic data which further enhances the demand for eDiscovery solutions. eDiscovery vendors provide the software and services required for the functioning of big databases at low subscription fees.

EDiscovery Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.71% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.70 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Casepoint Pvt. Ltd., Exterro Inc. , International Business Machines Corp., Logik Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nuix Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Relativity Global LLC, and ZyLAB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The eDiscovery Software Market is segmented by end-user (government and regulatory organizations and Non-governmental organizations), deployment (on-premises and off-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Market Segmentation

By End User- The global ediscovery software market share growth by the government and regulatory organizations segment will be significant during the forecast period. Government and regulatory organizations are generating a huge amount of data each day, which has led to the need for document review software rather than search boxes, mouse clicks, and a sluggish user interface. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period.

By Geography- 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the global eDiscovery software market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The rising volume of electronic data will facilitate the global e-discovery software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Get more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments. Learn More

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The eDiscovery software market in North America witnessed a temporary decline in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many eDiscovery consultation companies partially shut down their operations due to the pandemic. However, many companies that can operate remotely are gradually increasing the use of cloud-based eDiscovery software to continue operations with employees that can work from home. Thus, the demand for cloud-based eDiscovery software has increased, which will drive the regional market during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Embedded Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The embedded software market has the potential to grow by USD 5.99 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67%. Latest Exclusive Research Insights Here

Data Loss Prevention Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the data loss prevention market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 6.03 billion at a progressing CAGR of 23.78%. More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 17: Government and regulatory organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Government and regulatory organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Government and regulatory organizations - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Non-governmental organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Non-governmental organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Non-governmental organizations - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Deployment

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 24: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 26: Off-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.4 Off-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Off-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Deployment

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: eDiscovery rules and practices followed in APAC



Exhibit 38: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 43: Key leading countries

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 51: Casepoint Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Casepoint Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Casepoint Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.3 Casepoint Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Exterro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Exterro Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Exterro Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Exterro Inc.

Exhibit 57: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 58: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

11.5 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 59: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 61: Logik Systems, Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Logik Systems, Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Logik Systems, Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Logik Systems, Inc.

Exhibit 64: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 65: Micro Focus International Plc - Product and service

11.7 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 66: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

11.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 71: Nuix Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Nuix Pty Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Nuix Pty Ltd. - Key news

11.9 Nuix Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Nuix Pty Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Open Text Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 78: Relativity Global LLC - Overview



Exhibit 79: Relativity Global LLC - Product and service

11.11 Relativity Global LLC

Exhibit 80: Relativity Global LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: ZyLAB - Overview



Exhibit 82: ZyLAB - Product and service



Exhibit 83: ZyLAB - Key news

11.12 ZyLAB

Exhibit 84: ZyLAB - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources



Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio; Technavio