Ediscovery Software Market size is set to grow by USD 13.57 billion from 2024-2028, Rising volume of electronic data to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ediscovery software market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.57 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Rising volume of electronic data is driving market growth, with a trend towards automation and processing of social media data and collaboration tools. However, risk of security breach and rising data volumes poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., CloudNine, Commvault Systems Inc., Conduent Inc., CS Disco Inc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Epiq Systems Inc., Everlaw Inc., Exterro Inc., FTI Consulting Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ipro Tech LLC, KLDiscovery Inc., Logik Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuix Pty Ltd., OpenText Corp., Relativity Global LLC, Veritas Technologies LLC, and Xerox Holdings Corp..

Global ediscovery software market 2024-2028

Segment Covered Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premises and Off-premises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., CloudNine, Commvault Systems Inc., Conduent Inc., CS Disco Inc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Epiq Systems Inc., Everlaw Inc., Exterro Inc., FTI Consulting Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ipro Tech LLC, KLDiscovery Inc., Logik Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuix Pty Ltd., OpenText Corp., Relativity Global LLC, Veritas Technologies LLC, and Xerox Holdings Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The eDiscovery software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of collaborative tools and platforms in organizations. This has led to an increase in discovery requests for electronically stored information (ESI) from these platforms. To address this need, advanced analytics capabilities are being integrated into eDiscovery software to extract data from collaborative tools effectively. Vendors offer solutions to help organizations enforce social media policies, monitor for potential data loss, and automate adherence to business rules regarding sensitive data usage. These tools are essential for maintaining information protection and compliance in the digital age.

The eDiscovery market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for organizations to manage and review large volumes of data in a secure and efficient manner. Key features of eDiscovery software include document collection, processing, review, and production. Advanced analytics and artificial intelligence technologies are trending in this market, enabling faster and more accurate identification of relevant data. Classification and tagging capabilities help organizations to better manage and organize their data. Additionally, cloud-based solutions are gaining popularity for their flexibility and scalability. Overall, eDiscovery software is essential for any business looking to effectively manage their data and mitigate risk.

Market Challenges

• The Ediscovery software market faces challenges due to the increasing risk of data breaches. Confidential customer data and internet protocol information are at risk, leading to loss of customer confidence, bad publicity, penalties, and criminal prosecution. Legal organizations struggle with managing application-generated records from collaborative applications and cloud-driven file-sharing sites. The rising data volumes further complicate matters, as seen in the healthcare sector where over 40 million patient records were compromised in 2021. These issues are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

• The Ediscovery software market faces several challenges in effectively managing and processing large volumes of data. These include the complexity of various data formats and sources, such as emails, documents, and social media. Additionally, ensuring data security and privacy is a significant concern. The need for advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities to identify relevant information quickly and accurately is also a challenge. Furthermore, regulatory compliance and e-discovery costs continue to be major issues for organizations. Collaboration and integration with other legal and IT systems are also essential to streamline the e-discovery process.

Segment Overview

This ediscovery software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Solution

1.2 Services Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Off-premises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Solution- The eDiscovery software market's solution segment is thriving due to its ability to cater to distinct customer requirements and generate value. Services such as data security, file synchronization, data recovery, and backup are provided. Solutions enhance data accessibility and collaboration, optimize storage infrastructure, and ensure business continuity. Notable examples include Nuix eDiscovery software, which handles large, complex data sets. The increasing importance of secure data management fuels the demand for solutions, particularly for businesses prioritizing the cloud. This trend is projected to boost the solution segment's growth in the market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The eDiscovery Software Market encompasses solutions designed to help Enterprises manage and respond to Cyber security attacks, Litigation, and Regulatory processes involving Electronic information, Documents, and Data. These solutions facilitate Collection, Storage, and Analysis of data from various sources such as remote work environments, cloud-based solutions, messaging platforms, social media, and Bulk storage devices. EDiscovery tools enable Document organization, Classification, and Data protection against Data theft. The market caters to various industries including Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, Government, Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, and is essential for ensuring Data protection and compliance with regulatory requirements. The Software Market for eDiscovery solutions continues to grow as the need for efficient E-discovery processes becomes increasingly important.

Market Research Overview

The Ediscovery software market refers to the industry that provides solutions for the identification, preservation, and analysis of electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a legal request. These solutions help organizations meet their regulatory and e-discovery obligations. The market encompasses various components such as data collection, processing, review, analysis, and production. The use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and predictive coding enhances the efficiency and accuracy of the e-discovery process. The market caters to various industries including finance, healthcare, legal, and government sectors. The growing volume of digital data and increasing regulatory requirements are driving the growth of the Ediscovery software market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Solution



Services

Deployment

On-premises



Off-premises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

