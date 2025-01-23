Edison Awards Announces 2025 Finalists Honoring Groundbreaking Innovators and Visionary Achievements

Jensen Huang of NVIDIA and Michael M. Crow of Arizona State University to Receive Prestigious Achievement Award

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards proudly announces its 2025 finalists, celebrating the world's most innovative products, services, and the brilliant minds behind them. As the Edison Awards enters its 38th year, it continues to recognize innovations that improve lives, advance industries, and pave the way for a brighter future. This year's finalists showcase the transformative power of creativity, problem-solving, and technological breakthroughs. View the full list of finalists here .

"Edison once said, 'The value of an idea lies in the using of it,' and our 2025 finalists embody this sentiment in extraordinary ways," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. "From healthcare and sustainability, to just the tip of the iceberg of what's possible with AI and robotics, these innovators are tackling the world's most pressing challenges and creating solutions that inspire progress for future generations."

Highlighting Exceptional Leadership and Innovation

Jensen Huang has led NVIDIA to global prominence with pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI, shaping the future of industries from healthcare to autonomous systems. His vision for generative AI and its applications has positioned NVIDIA as a cornerstone of the modern economy and a driver of global progress.

Michael M. Crow has transformed Arizona State University into a world leader in innovation and inclusivity. Through bold initiatives and forward-thinking strategies, Crow has demonstrated how higher education can serve as a catalyst for societal advancement, inspiring institutions around the globe. Under his guidance, ASU has earned the ranking of No. 1 in Innovation by U.S. News & World Report for ten consecutive years.

A Platform for Emerging Innovators

In addition to honoring this year's finalists and Achievement Award honorees, the Edison Awards will announce the recipients of the 2025 Lewis Latimer Fellowship . This program, named after Thomas Edison's close collaborator, celebrates innovative thought leaders and connects them with a community of changemakers to foster new ideas and collaborations.

The winners of the Edison Award AI and HI Challenge will also take the stage this year in Fort Myers to be honored for their groundbreaking ideas and achievements.

Acknowledging Excellence in Innovation

This year's finalists were selected from thousands of submissions, rigorously evaluated on Concept, Value, and Impact by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and an independent panel of senior scientists, engineers, designers, and academics. Their expertise ensures that the winners represent the highest standards of ingenuity and influence across industries.

