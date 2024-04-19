Edison Awards Celebrate 2024 Innovation Winners at Annual Gala

Edison Achievement Award Given to Leaders from SpaceX and NASA JPL

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards, an organization dedicated to honoring the world's most innovative new products, took center stage last night in Fort Myers to announce their 2024 award winners. For the full list of this year's winners, click HERE.

"The Edison Awards are a celebration of the forward-thinking innovations that will shape our world for the better," expressed Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. "This year's impressive group have demonstrated remarkable vision and dedication. They have created products and services that not only meet the needs of today's consumers, but also help pave the way for a more sustainable and equitable future."

The event brought together an esteemed group of innovators from across the globe. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a series of invigorating events, including thought provoking speaker panels by industry experts, networking opportunities, live demonstrations, and breakout sessions. Carmichael Roberts and Florian Schattenmann provided valuable insights into the latest trends in sustainability and social impact, other themes throughout the event focused on the future of energy led by Lucienne Pears of Babcock Ranch, and a dynamic conversation about artificial intelligence's role in the corporate world that included Kristian Hammond and Dr. Rodney Sappington among others.

At the inspirational Edison Awards events this year not only were the winners unveiled, but the Edison Achievement Award was presented to Gwynne Shotwell, the President & COO of SpaceX, and Dr. Laurie Leshin, Director of JPL NASA. Both were celebrated for their exceptional leadership roles and their impact on driving innovation in aerospace. Their uplifting comments for the audience included stories of learning from their failures, pushing the barriers, suggestions on building strong teams and organizations, and their vision for the future of the industry. Other notable attendees from the aerospace industry included Leland Melvin, Sian Proctor, and Paul Propster.

The 2024 class of Lewis Latimer Fellowship honorees, a group embarking on a year-long journey of mentorship and "learn by doing" curriculum was also introduced at the event. John Cropper, the LLFP's Co-Founder, shared his enthusiasm for this impact driven group, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the 2024 Lewis Latimer Fellows, an exceptional group of individuals who represent a very diverse array of backgrounds and experiences will undoubtedly contribute to the richness of the program."

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring, and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable individuals and organizations to create a better future by recognizing and celebrating the world's most innovative new products, services, and business leaders.

