Edison Birthplace Museum Enters Strategic Partnership with Jeffris Family Foundation to Preserve American Legacy

MILAN, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum announced a new partnership with the esteemed Jeffris Family Foundation, a prominent organization dedicated to preserving Midwestern history. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the stewardship of the 1841 brick cottage, where America's most renowned inventor, Thomas Alva Edison, was born and spent his formative childhood.

The Museum will conduct a comprehensive Historic Structure Report (HSR) to evaluate the physical condition and history of the site. Restoric, LLC, an award-winning historic preservation firm based in Chicago, led by principal Neal Vogel has been engaged to facilitate this initiative.

"This partnership by preserving and interpreting the early life of Thomas Edison and his birthplace ensures that we advance our mission to inspire curiosity, innovation, and lifelong learning through guided tours, educational programs, and active engagement" said Robert Wheeler, President of the Edison Birthplace Association. "By pairing the Jeffris Family Foundation's resources with Neal Vogel's technical expertise, we are taking a scientific, preservation-first approach to caring for this National Historic Landmark."

"Preserving the Midwest's most meaningful historic places is at the heart of our mission," said Thomas Jeffris, President of the Jeffris Family Foundation. "From supporting the restoration of Grouseland and Spiegel Grove—the homes of Presidents William Henry Harrison and Rutherford B. Hayes—to partnering with the Thomas Edison Birthplace, we are excited to help in safeguarding the nationally significant sites that define our nation's heritage."

Based in Janesville, Wisconsin, the Jeffris Family Foundation is dedicated to the preservation of regionally and nationally important historic buildings in small towns across the Midwest. Since its establishment in 1979, the Foundation has become known for its high standards, requiring rigorous planning and research—specifically Historic Structure Reports—before funding restoration work. Their involvement in the Edison Birthplace project underscores the site's architectural and historical significance to the region.

The evaluation will be led by Neal Vogel, Principal of Restoric, LLC. A nationally recognized figure in the field of historic preservation, Vogel brings decades of experience in the restoration of complex historic structures. His firm, Restoric, specializes in forensic building analysis, material conservation, and the creation of master plans for landmark properties.

Vogel is a specialist in technical restoration and has authored numerous articles for industry publications such as and . Track Record: Restoric has successfully completed assessments and restoration projects for museums, religious institutions, and landmark buildings throughout the Midwest, earning a reputation for meticulous attention to historical detail.

Established in 1947 by Edison's wife, Mina Miller Edison, and their daughter, Madeleine Edison Sloane, the Edison Birthplace Museum provides visitors with an immersive experience into the formative years and pivotal influences of the inventor who revolutionized the world with the phonograph, incandescent light bulb, and motion picture camera. Situated at 9 North Edison Drive in Milan, Ohio, the museum holds the distinction of being a National Historic Landmark.

"The greatest invention is the mind of a child" – Thomas A Edison

